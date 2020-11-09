Park is third in tough Metro West Conference
St. Louis Park volleyball began the return leg through the Metro West Conference on Saturday with a second 3-0 sweep of Benilde-St. Margaret’s this time at the Community Center gym at St. Louis Park High School instead of the smaller gym.
The win boosts the Orioles to 6-2 (6-3 overall), good enough for third place in the Metro West Conference trailing 8-0 Chaska and 7-1 Jefferson.
The Orioles topped BSM 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 on Saturday after sweeping away Kennedy (25-11, 25-15, 25-13) on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The two wins help the Orioles move past a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) at Chaska on Oct. 29 as Raegan Alexander led the team with five kills. Elsa Bergland finished with four kills, Kendall Coley and Olivia Lainsbury each contributed three kills.
Anna Crocker and Hannah Howell each had an ace serve.
Alexander said the standard set by last year’s state tournament team is high.
“We’re going into it, knowing we have a lot of talent, we have to use it the way we know we can,” she said.
Park pulled out a 3-2 win over Chanhassen on Oct. 15 as four of the five sets were determined by five points or less, including just two points from the opening two sets – 26-24, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Park won the final two sets to take the conference win.
“It was a pretty good game but every set a team made a run,” Alexander said.
The Orioles not only began the season late but are using the much larger gym space inside the Community Center instead of the traditional high school gym which is under construction.
With the entire program practicing in one gym, Alexander said, “It’s a little different because we have several teams practicing in here but ultimately it is helping grow the program because those younger teams get to see the older teams practice.”
She said they would use the gym during captains’ practice but rarely during the season.
The Orioles get another shot at Chaska to close out the regular season at Park High School, Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.