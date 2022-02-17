By the end of 2024, every property owner in St. Louis Park should have access to US Internet’s high-speed, fiber-optic network.
The Minnetonka-based company has made some initial forays into St. Louis Park after building out a large network covering most of south Minneapolis and other segments of its urban neighbor. US Internet and Arvig, a company that provides fiber access to commercial firms, entered into agreements with St. Louis Park to build networks in the city. As part of US Internet’s 2017 deal with the city, which included using space in three city buildings, the company first delivered service to Meadowbrook Manor, which is now Era on Excelsior, before moving on to other multifamily residential buildings and 32 commercial properties.
The company began digging in its first predominantly single-family area in the city in the south Sorensen Neighborhood in 2019 and currently provides service to the 357 households in the area as of late January. Late last year, US Internet purchased property on Gorham Avenue for a data center and central office for fiber distribution, allowing the company to pursue plans to add the service citywide. The company is renovating the facility, with plans for it to be operational by this summer.
The plan calls for the company to add fiber in city right-of-way across most of St. Louis Park this year and next year before finishing up in 2024.
US Internet CEO Travis Carter told the St. Louis Park City Council that the build-out is likely to attract attention, comparing the process with heavy equipment to the “circus coming to town.”
“A lot of people have never seen construction of this magnitude in the past,” said Carter, who noted the work will be temporary for each homeowner, with work on each block typically taking a day or two.
Much of the company’s efforts in the last decade has been in Minneapolis, with service now reaching about 120,000 households in the city. Home fiber-optic service begins at $60 per month for 500 Mbps with no contract required.
In St. Louis Park, Carter said, “We’ve dipped our toe in the water over the last number of years.”
The company is poised to dramatically scale up activity in the city but can only create the underground connections when the ground has thawed, which will be from April through mid-November. The company runs the fiber through plastic pipes in the city’s right-of-way on each side of the street, making direct connections to individual properties only when owners sign up. A directional drill machine allows the company to run the fiber underground to the home. The company does have to uncover gas and electric lines to prevent hitting them during the work but they will fill holes and replace grass.
A concrete box is placed at ground level about halfway through a block on each side of the street.
In apartment buildings, a landlord has to approve the direct connection for tenants to be able to access the service. The company does not charge for hookups to individual properties besides the typical monthly service fees.
Despite the seasonal construction limitations, Carter said, “Our plan is to do every single street in the city.”
Part of the challenge in dealing with the public is ensuring they realize that city right-of-way travels along boulevards that they may consider part of their yards, Carter said.
“Usually where we run into issues is where people just simply don’t understand that we have the ability to work there so they’ll question it,” Carter said. “I hate to say this – just some people are angry from the get-go.”
The company will distribute fliers prior to construction to help prepare residents. He said communication through forums such as NextDoor have helped reduce objections. He pointed out the work is temporary, and will not drag on for weeks in a particular location. The company pays for any damage that might occur inadvertently and has so far had not caused any trees to die during the work, Carter added.
Choosing SLP
St. Louis Park has been high on the company’s targets to build out because much of the city follows a grid pattern, many St. Louis Park residents are young people who use the internet heavily, and the city is between the company’s Minneapolis network and its Minnetonka headquarters.
“Our backbone costs are quite a bit less to come to St. Louis Park,” said Carter, comparing the cost to provide service in other suburbs.
Eventually, the company hopes to build a network throughout the interior of the Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 loop.
“Every year, we’ll take a little bite of the apple out,” Carter said.
US Internet CFO Tim Martin added that St. Louis Park has a density that is more like that of Minneapolis than many other, more sprawling suburbs.
Fiber internet is particularly popular with viewers of high-quality streaming content, with more than 80% of traffic relating to streaming media like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, Carter said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft, who worked to negotiate an early internet agreement in the mid 1990s for an internet access service, pointed to the value of ensuring every resident and business has access to high-speed internet. He suggested it would have benefited students undertaking distance learning during the pandemic.
Carter also touted the real estate benefits of fiber-optic access.
“If I was out buying a new house, that’s my number one question, right?” he said. “I’ll deal with bottled water, but I want internet.”
Clint Pires, chief information officer for the city, said internet service is also available in St. Louis Park from companies like Comcast and CenturyLink.
Mayor Jake Spano said to the US Internet executives, “Obviously, we were excited to approve you guys for your work here and bring some competition into our marketplace, and I think our residents appreciate that.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.