Uptown West Apartments has notified residents in several buildings of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s plans to create a state Superfund site that includes the complex.
When announcing the Superfund site proposal, the MPCA posted a statement that said of the complex, “To date, despite multiple requests via phone and email, informing of the residents, mitigation of the building, and additional soil vapor sampling have not been completed. ... The MPCA and (Minnesota Department of Health) will be contacting residents in the affected apartment buildings as well as city employees at nearby government offices to alert them to this situation and what will be done to correct it.”
Joseph Maternowski, an attorney for Uptown West Apartments, provided the MPCA with a copy of its tenant notification, after which the MPCA agreed to remove the statement relating to the cooperation of the apartment complex’s managers.
Gregory Small, site assessment coordinator with the MPCA’s Remediation Division, said in an email that Maternowski provided to the Sun Sailor, “We do appreciate the vapor intrusion mitigation work that Uptown West completed at the 3020, 3030, and 3040 Raleigh Ave. S. buildings. Continued communication with the residents is important, and I appreciate receiving a copy of the most recent tenant notification.”
Uptown West Apartments had paid for work at the buildings Small mentioned but since then asserted that the former owner of a commercial property at Minnetonka Boulevard and Raleigh Avenue should be responsible for additional costs. The MPCA has indicated concern about contamination in the soils below other Uptown West Apartments buildings as well as other properties in the area.
Maternowski wrote to Small earlier this month, “Regardless of the past handling of the notification issue, upon receipt of the MPCA’s notice of its intent to list the St. Louis Park Minnetonka Blvd. and Raleigh Ave. site Uptown West prepared the attached Tenant Notification which was distributed to tenants living in Buildings 3050, 3100 and 3110.”
The notification informed residents that the MPCA plans to install a mitigation system at the building at 3050 Raleigh Avenue and is evaluating the buildings at 3100 and 3110 Raleigh Avenue for soil vapor impacts.
In January, MPCA staff members said the site in the area of Minnetonka Boulevard and Raleigh Avenue South should be added to the Minnesota Permanent List of Priorities, which allows the MPCA State Superfund Program to use state funding to investigate and take action at the site. The location includes homes, apartments, government offices and commercial businesses.
A building across Raleigh Avenue from City Hall contained several dry cleaning businesses between 1981 and 1998, according to the state agency. The building was demolished and became Fern Hill Place in 2001. The new building, at 3001 Raleigh Ave., includes three levels of condominiums, ground-floor commercial space and underground parking. When Fern Hill Place was developed, the owner removed 3,600 cubic yards of soil containing a chemical called tetrachloroethylene, or PCE, according to the statement from the MPCA. However, contamination remains on the site.
The agency found elevated levels of PCE and another chemical called trichloroethene, or TCE, when taking groundwater and soil vapor samples at Fern Hill Place and nearby properties in 2013. The state agency has investigated the issue for several years, with some mitigation work already complete.
A letter the MPCA provided last year to the former owner of the property that became Fern Hill Place said that “the MPCA intends to list this site on the Minnesota Permanent List of Priorities ... to address the risk to human health, welfare, and the environment. The MPCA will then access the State resources that are necessary to respond to the release at this Superfund Site.”
For more information, visit pca.state.mn.us/waste/st-louis-park-minnetonka-blvd-and-raleigh-ave-site.
