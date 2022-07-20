Members of Ukrainian youth soccer program FC Minaj visited MATTER in St. Louis Park to pack medical supplies for Ukraine and meals for Minnesotans in need as part of its tour from USA Cup. FC Minaj will make jamboree stops in Hermantown, Rochester and Blaine between July 19-25 with soccer clinics, a youth soccer match and share personal stories of the challenge of fleeing war and living away from home as refugees.
Football Club Minaj, a team of Ukrainian youth soccer players who are in Minnesota to compete in the USA Cup, packed medical supplies for their war-torn country and meals for hungry Minnesotans today at MATTER, a nongovernmental aid organization located in St. Louis Park.
At the MATTER warehouse, the team packed approximately $8,000 of medical supplies to be shipped to and distributed throughout Ukraine by Family of Christ Charitable Foundation, the aid organization founded by the team’s coach, Rudolf Balazhynets. The team also packed 48 large containers of meals destined for distribution by organizations like the Sanneh Foundation in St. Paul to Minnesota communities experiencing food insecurity.
Since its founding in 2002, MATTER has leveraged Minnesota’s healthcare, education and agricultural resources to distribute more than $731 million in restorative aid around the world.
The 23 teenagers as part of FC Minaj landed in Minnesota on July 7 with 11 coaches and parent chaperones from Latvia, where they have sought refuge since Russia launched its offensive on their homeland in February.
Also traveling with the team is a Ukrainian girls team made up of 11 girls, two coaches, seven parents and two sisters who came together from four European countries where they have been scattered since hostilities began.
For the Ukrainian athletes and their coaches, competing in the USA Cup is a dream come true, a respite from the chaos of war and the first stop on a 17-day tour to raise awareness and humanitarian aid.
Following the USA Cup, the Ukrainians will host jamborees where the teen athletes and coaches will lead soccer clinics and youth soccer matches and share personal stories of the challenges of fleeing war and living away from home as refugees. They hope to raise funds for humanitarian and medical aid and personal protective equipment for Ukraine’s citizen-soldiers. Minnesota Ukrainian communities will showcase Ukrainian dance, music and art to add to the festival atmosphere.
The post-USA Cup jamboree tour began with a July 19 stop at Stebner Soccer Field Complex in Hermantown.
The tour continues at Rochester Community and Technical College from 3-9 p.m., Sunday, July 24 and wraps up at the National Sports Center in Blaine from 3-9 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
