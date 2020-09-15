Two St. Louis Park men are facing charges of aggravated robbery in a case that involves expensive shoes, counterfeit money and a handgun.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Andrew Jairam Payne, 18, and Antwon Demondray Townsend-Davis, 21, each with a felony count of second-degree aggravated robbery and a gross misdemeanor count of theft by swindle Sept. 2. Both have been released from custody.
Court documents provide this account of the allegations against Payne and Townsend-Davis:
St. Louis Park police officers spoke with a male July 24 at the Cub Foods on Texas Avenue South who said he had agreed through a Facebook group to sell three pairs of shoes for $700. Two men provided a white envelope for payment for the two pairs of Jordan Shoes and one pair of Adidas. The two men then reportedly ran away, after which the seller discovered that the money in the envelope was fake. The seller showed police a video on Facebook of one person who he believed gave him the counterfeit money. Law enforcement alleged that the person in the video is Townsend-Davis, who police alleged also is shown in a Facebook photo wearing a pair of the shoes obtained during the encounter.
The seller said another person using the Facebook group had been scammed on the same day.
That person told an investigator he had agreed to sell a pair of shoes for $160. The second seller met two males near Aquila Park in St. Louis Park. The second seller said he gave one of the men the pair of shoes and the other man gave him $200. The second seller reportedly realized that the money was fake and asked for his shoes back. He said one of the men pulled up his shirt and displayed the butt end of a handgun tucked in his waistband. A witness told the investigator that the person who brandished a gun said, “We want them.” The witness said the two men then ran off toward nearby apartments.
Police alleged that surveillance video from Cub Foods showed Townsend-Davis and Payne being dropped off at the grocery store and that Payne had been wearing a shirt the second seller had described. The second seller and the witness both identified Townsend-Davis as the person with the gun and Payne as the person who provided counterfeit money near Aquila Park.
The first seller identified Townsend-Davis as the person who gave him counterfeit money and took his shoes and identified Payne as his companion after seeing a photo from the Cub Foods surveillance video.
The court documents said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
