The TwinWest Chamber of Commerce has formally consolidated with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber.
“This historic consolidation brings together the collective assets of two of Minnesota’s strongest business organizations to leverage our resources and relationships,” said a Sept. 15 statement about the merger written by Jason Besler and Ravi Norman, the co-chairs of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber. “Today is the conclusion of a process that began with votes by both boards of directors in May.
“Combining the strengths of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber and the TwinWest Chamber amplifies our ability to support businesses and drive economic growth. This was a discussion that was underway prior to this year, but the past several months have shown us every organization must seek out strong partnerships, deliver innovation, and focus on core mission.”
Shannon Full, who had served as president of the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce, became the executive vice president in the consolidated organization, which will use the Minneapolis Regional Chamber name. The organization will represent nearly 2,300 member businesses, about 600 of which had been TwinWest members.
“The merged Chamber will undertake a full brand review over the next several months and will engage in a strategic planning process to outline a vision for the next three years,” Besler and Norman wrote.
TwinWest operated out of St. Louis Park after a move from Plymouth. The organization began in 1984 as a result of the merger of several local chambers of commerce.
“At the time, and ever since, TwinWest leaders have vowed to give up parochial differences and embrace the public policy advantages and networking opportunities of a Regional Chamber of Commerce,” says the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce website, twinwest.com.
The Minneapolis Regional Chamber has a longer history, dating to its founding in 1881.
In her own message, Full said the TwinWest Chamber’s board had voted Sept. 10 in favor of the new merger.
“This decision was not made lightly, in fact, there has been a very intense due diligence process conducted over the last 2 ½ months by a Joint Transition team in conjunction with a legal and finance team,” Full wrote.
All TwinWest business members in good standing with the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to vote during a Sept. 15 Zoom meeting to confirm the merger. Members in both organizations voted to confirm the consolidation.
While the Minneapolis Regional Chamber serves 11 counties in the metro area, the TwinWest Chamber served 11 cities in the west metro. They are Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, Minnetonka, New Hope, Plymouth and St. Louis Park.
