The documentary that won the Twin Cities Film Fest’s top nonfiction film award this year will come to the small screen.
Jatin Setia, executive director of the St. Louis Park-based festival, praised the film “Wildcat,” which depicts a British veteran with depression and PTSD who joins a small group working to rehabilitate ocelots in the Amazon rainforest in Peru.
Wisconsin native Melissa Lesh, who directed the documentary along with partner Trevor Frost, traveled to the ShowPlace ICON Theatre in St. Louis Park for a screening at the fall film festival. Along with the festival screening, the movie began to have limited screenings Dec. 21, with a wider release on Amazon Prime Friday, Dec. 30. In Minnesota, screenings have been taking place at the Marcus Oakdale Cinema, Emagine White Bear and St. Michael Cinema.
The movie had been four years in the making, with Frost originally planning to photograph anacondas before meeting veteran Harry Turner. The directing couple had originally planned to create a short film.
“We realized pretty quickly that there was a much larger story, the story of second chances and redemption and the healing power of nature,” Lesh told the Twin Cities Film Fest audience. “What we poured into this is a lot of love and a lot of personal experience and emotion and reflection.”
Lesh and Frost, who currently reside in Virginia, opened up earlier this month to IndieWire about the extreme challenges they faced personally in making the film.
Lesh had to exit her work on the film temporarily after learning she had a cyst in the back of her brain.
“Among the many challenges there are to making a movie, one thing you don’t anticipate is undergoing brain surgery,” she told IndieWire.
Carrying on as Lesh recovered from the surgery, Frost told the publication that he experienced his own mental health trauma as Turner’s mental health deteriorated during filming.
“What enhanced the difficulty of that period of time was having to choose between finishing a film and supporting Harry; in other words, what do I film, and when do I put the camera down and stop recording?” Frost said. “Looking back on that time, however, my biggest mistake was not doing a better job of taking care of myself.”
Complex storytelling
Some of the footage came from Turner himself, as he filmed his experience with an ocelot before Frost and Lesh became involved.
“It was mind-blowing, you know, to see the kind of intimacy, the moments that he was filming that you wouldn’t expect someone to be rolling the camera,” Lesh told the Twin Cities Film Fest audience.
Marveling at the footage Turner contributed along with the work of Frost and Lesh, Setia said, “The cinematography is just amazing.”
Lesh said the filmmakers sought to make the film edits seamless. They did not have access to one of the ocelots in the film as a precaution to limit human contact before the cat could be released into the wild. That prompted a plan to have Turner assist in capturing footage with better cameras than he had used in the past.
“He’s talking constantly, and the camera became like a companion,” Lesh said. “So, it was also helping him get through some of those tougher times.”
Much of the film focuses on the relationship of Turner with conservationist Samantha Zwicker, an aspect of the film Setia said he appreciated.
He asked Lesh, “How are you able to navigate their personal drama with what they’re truly trying to accomplish?”
Mental health always had been a key to the story, Lesh said.
Of Turner, she said, “He was very outward about his struggles going to war, you know, struggling with depression. He wore it literally and figuratively on his sleeves.”
She noted they learned more about Zwicker’s background during filming.
“As you get to know them, as you meet them, those stories uncover themselves and you go deeper and deeper and realize that these are more complex people,” Lesh said.
Speaking more broadly about the process of making a documentary, she added, “It’s a leap of faith, and I think it’s also like an act of vulnerability.”
Neither of the filmmakers appears in the film. But Lesh noted Frost and Turner were able to discuss their experiences relating to depression during the filmmaking process. Lesh said she and Zwicker discussed their own ways of processing their experiences as children.
“We’re talking about things for the first time in both of our lives,” she said of her conversations with Zwicker. “So I think this film was also a process of healing for all of us.”
The film allows audiences to consider the impact they have on nature and the impact that nature has on them, Setia commented.
During questions from the film fest audience, Lesh reflected on moments of levity during the filmmaking process, which began in 2018. For example, she recalled Turner’s use of the sound of “techno cicadas” to create an unusual musical experience.
“We created this little family in the middle of the rainforests,” Lesh said.
Amazon Studios became a backer of the film before its completion, acquiring the documentary for about $20 million in fall 2021, reportedly near a record price for a documentary.
After starting out the film’s creation by running up credit card bills, Lesh said the support from Amazon and an earlier financial backer, 30WEST, was like receiving “jet fuel.”
“You feel like maybe (the film) could reach a wide audience, and maybe it is worth it,” Lesh said.
Cultural observations
In an interview with Sun Newspapers, Lesh reflected on the culture shock she experienced while filming “Wildcat.” For example, she recalled seeing large, iridescent, blue morpho butterflies next to clear-cut forests.
“There was such a dichotomy between the beauty and the destruction,” she said. “It’s right in your face. It’s intense.”
She also noticed the removal from the constant stimulation of the internet in the United States. After initially worrying about missing an email, she said she eventually settled in.
“You realize that doesn’t really matter,” Lesh said. “It shifts your perspective and you start focusing on being present and going deep into the story. I think that’s part of why we actually were able to make the film we did, (it) was because of the jungle, because of the rainforest.”
Audiences are examining their own relationships with the natural world and each other as they come out of serious isolation during the COVID pandemic that had some parallels to the experiences of living in the rainforest, Lesh added.
“I think we’re at a unique time for a story like this,” she said.
The film won the Twin Cities Film Fest’s Robert Byrd Best Documentary Award.
