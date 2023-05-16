Park was at Mounds View, BSM was at Fridley for respective meets

St. Louis Park track and field took part in the Section 6AAA True Team meet on May 9 at Mounds View High School.

Cordell Birden, Sam Stroebel Pliner
Park's Cordell Birden, middle, and Sam Stroebel-Pliner stride down the BSM track during an April meet. 
Lyra Carter, Vensa Dennison
BSM's Lyra Carter sprints alongside Park's Vensa Dennison, middle, during a quad meet at BSM in April. 
Henry Eaton
Park senior Henry Eaton was second at the Section 6AAA True Team meet at Mounds View on May 9 going 49-1. His season-best of 51- 2 1/2 came at the Minnesota Open on May 3.

