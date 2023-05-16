Park was at Mounds View, BSM was at Fridley for respective meets
St. Louis Park track and field took part in the Section 6AAA True Team meet on May 9 at Mounds View High School.
True Team format awards points to all finishers instead of just the finalists allowing teams to showcase depth over top talent. The winning section team automatically qualifies for the May 19-20 state meet at Stillwater High School while the second-fifth place teams in each section compete in a paper meet to determine the final four wild card teams to participate at state.
Mounds View successfully defended home track advantage, sweeping the standings for the boys and girls divisions. The Mustangs won the girls title with 1,141.5 points ahead of runer-up Roseville (1,115), third-place Edina (1,094) and seventh-place Park (482.5).
In the boys standings, Mounds View collected 1,176 points followed by second-place Edina (1,162), third-place Roseville (876), fourth-place Minneapolis Washburn (769) and fifth-place Park (640). The Orioles were 16 points clear of sixth-place St. Paul Central.
Individually, sophomore Cordell Birden continued his impressive season finishing second in the 100-meter dash in 11.33 seconds and turned in a personal-best time to place third in the 200 dash final (22.85). Junior Jakob Eenigenburg was third in the 400-meter dash in a Personal record of 50.63.
Senior Henry Eaton was second in the shot put going 49 feet, 1 inch and was fifth in the discus (126-11).
Classmate Sebastian Tangelson placed sixth in the high jump clearing a new personal record of 5-8. He was fourth in the triple jump going 42-5 1/4.
Freshman Jacob Skelly set a personal record in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8 feet to place eighth.
In the girls events, junior Hanna Wilsey ran a season-best 2:23.95 to place fourth in the 800 run.
Sophomore Nora Lindeman was fourth in the 3,200 run in 11:47.24 while classmate Louisa Augustine ran a personal record of 12:56.53 to place 15th.
Junior Jersey Miller was sixth in the 1,600 run in 5:19.25 and classmate Addy Chenvert ran a Personal record of 5:59.32 to place 18th.
Senior Zoe Gutz was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.89 and turned in a season-best 52.30 to place 12th in the 300-meter hurdles.
Junior Ruby Massie was eighth in the high jump clearing 4-8 and was ninth in the triple jump with a season-best 31-8.
BSM, AHA at Section 4AA
Holy Angels girls captured the Section 4AA True Team title with 651.5 points ahead of runner-up Benilde-St. Margaret’s (576.5) among the 12-team field on May 11 competing at Fridley High School.
Seniors Vivienne Larson and Genevieve Larson swept the top two spots in the 3,200-meter run for the Red Knights with Vivienne winning the race in 11:44.73 while Genevieve was second in a personal record of 12:17.81. Vivienne Larson also won the 1,600-meter run in a season-best 5:32.33.
Classmate Claire Prindiville won the 800-meter run in a season-best 2:33.73 and freshman Ames Leber was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.72, a personal record.
Another classmate, Anna Lervick won the high jump clearing 4-10 and was second in the triple jump going 34-6 1/2. Freshman Cherish Dixon was third in the long jump going 15-2 1/4. Sophomore Juliette Larson was third in the pole vault clearing the bar set at seven feet.
Junior Kiya Gilliand was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.71 and fifth in the 200-meter dash in 26.69, both times were season-bests.
Totino-Grace won the boys title with 637 points ahead of second-place Holy Angels (556) and fifth-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s (477.5).
BSM sophomore Mason Rokala placed second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:45.58 while finishing sixth in the 1,600 run in a personal record of 4:55.66. Junior teammate Oliver Foley was fourth in the 1,600 run in 4:53.11.
Senior Himie Brewer was fourth in the long jump going 19-10 1/4 after placing 11th in the 200m in a Personal record of 24.19 and 12th in the 100m in 11.84. Senior Diego Adair was seventh in the 200m in a Personal record of 23.88 and sophomore Khalif Brown was fifth in the 100m in a Personal record of 11.49.
Senior thrower CJ Sauer was fourth in the shot put (38-7) and fifth in the discus (107-3).
Sophomore Dylan Casey was sixth in the pole vault in a Personal record of 9 feet.
