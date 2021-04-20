St. Louis Park girls track and field opened the season on a blustery afternoon April 12 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
The Orioles competed alongside Cooper and the Jaguars in a Metro West Conference triangular. Jefferson won it with 67 points, followed by Park with 54 and Cooper picked up 24 points.
The Orioles won several events, including a sweep in the three relays (4x100, 4x400 and 4x800) in addition to junior Olivia Brown edging freshman teammates Ayelel Meyen and senior Olivia Etz for the 800-meter run win in 2 minutes, 52.91 seconds. Meyen finished in 2:54.38 and Etz finished in 2:56.61.
Freshman distance standout Jersey Miller beat out Jefferson sophomore standout Megan Lee to win the 1,600-meter in 5:29.58 to 5:32.77. Hanna Wilsey was third for the Orioles in 5:50.02 and eighth-grader Nora Lindeman was fifth in 6:09.44.
Park juniors swept the 3,200-run with Fredonia Zeigle posting the winning time of 12:26.44 and Kathryn Holden was runner-up in 12:52.32.
Park senior Roselyn Iwundu reached 30 feet even to win the Shot Put title, two feet ahead of Jefferson senior Claire Sazama. Iwundu was sixth in the discus going 57-02.
Park high jumpers also swept the standings with Sihirah Reese clearing 5-2 while freshman Ruby Massie cleared 4-8 for second place.
The Orioles sprinters picked up five runners among the top 14 places in the 100 led by runner-up Vesna Dennison going 14.23, while Cooper senior Trophina Mentoe won it in 12.22. Park senior Madeline Olson was fourth in 14.33, Mireia Finke Farrell was 12th in 16.06 and Martaysia Minus was 13th.
