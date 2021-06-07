St. Louis Park, track and field wrapped up the regular season at Robbinsdale Cooper High School for the Metro West Conference Championships on May 29.
The girls placed second with 163.5 points, 2.5 points behind champion Chanhassen while the boys garnered 72 points to place sixth, ahead of seventh-place Bloomington Kennedy by 41 points.
All-Conference awards went to the top two individuals and top relay while All-Conference honorable mention went to the third individual and second relay.
Boys coach Kelson MacKenzie said having only 24 boys on the roster made it a challenging day. Competing against a full field for the first time this spring made the competitors nervous.
“For most teams, the absence of the big varsity invitationals we see every spring, sort of the ‘dress rehearsals’ for championship season, was the catalyst for the very tense atmosphere that I noted,” MacKenzie said.
For the girls, coach Rich Keith said it was a fight to the end for the team title. “Any time you have a one-day meet with a winner-take-all format, things have to fall into place as well as hope for some good luck,” Keith said as they picked up points in each of 18 events. With only 28 athletes, “The girls have worked all season long to get themselves in a position to compete and try and defend our conference title,” Keith said as the Orioles captured the conference title in 2019.
Individually, junior Sihirah Reese won the high jump clearing the bar set at 5-feet-2. She was also second in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 9 1/2 inches, while senior teammate Maddi Olson was third, going 15-5 1/4 to earn honorable mention honors.
Reese was also second in the triple jump going 33-9 to earn All-Conference.
Freshman Ruby Massie was fourth in the high jump (4-8) and triple jump with a personal-best 31-3 1/2 to place fourth.
Massie and Olson ran the second and third legs, respectively, on the Orioles conference champion 4x200 relay team, which began with Jamilla Berry and was anchored by Freya Wade in a winning time of 1:50.17.
Freshman distance standout Jersey Miller had a tough doubleheader on May 29 as she followed up a second place in the 3,200-meter run (11:27.99) but was third in the 1,600 run in 5:15.16.
Freshman Hanna Wilsey was fifth in the 1,600 (5:32.10) and 800-meter run (2:27.87) as both times were personal bests while earning All-Conference honorable mention in the 800 run.
Wade was second in the 200 dash in a season-best 27.74 and was fourth in the 100 dash in 13.83 while Berry was sixth in the 200 (28.66) and fifth in the 100 (14.02). Junior Olivia Brown was second in the 400 dash in 1:04.23.
In the boys event, Park sophomore Sebastian Tangelson won the triple jump with a P.R. of 39-2 1/2 as the team collected points in 14-of-18 events.
Tangelson earned All-Conference honors in what was his first time competing in the triple jump after only three weeks of practice going into the event.
MacKenzie said Tangelson started the season on middle-distance running events, found two strong events early on in the hurdles, and then very recently took a chance on horizontal jumps.
Sophomore thrower DaJuan Pierson placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 41 feet. Pierson flashed a big grin after the personal-best throw, helping to ease MacKenzie’s concerns.
Senior Jackson Thoe was second in the 800 run in 2:03.63 and classmate Michael Broad was third in the 200 dash in 23.79 and fourth in the 400 dash in 53.32. Both times were personal bests.
Senior Max Gohman was fifth in the 1,600 run in 448.57 and seventh in the 3,2000 run in 10:31.43.
Park’s 4x200 relay was second in 1:34.78 with the foursome of Thomas Hanson, Jakob Eenigenburg, Thoe and Broad to earn All-Conference Honorable Mention joining Broad in the 200 dash.
Prelims for Section 6AA were June 8, with the finals June 10 at Wayzata High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.