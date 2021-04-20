After countless games, core workouts and chatting about the past and future over Zoom meetings with the St. Louis Park boys track and field team, coach Kelson MacKenzie helped the students navigate the pandemic.
“We lost 10 seniors to graduation after the canceled season and by ‘lost’ I mean [it] in every respect,” the coach said as they had varsity contributors, school-record chasers with state-meet aspirations, leaders and “phenomenal” human beings. “It was devastating to our program not to be able to fulfill their final season.”
During the summer and into the fall distance-learning period, MacKenzie encouraged all of the students to get involved with anything that interests them when the opportunity arises, “because there is no knowing when it could be taken all away again,” he said.
Senior captains for this season are sprinter Michael Broad and mid-distance runner Jackson Thoe.
As for individual goals for this season, MacKenzie said a few have big goals, but considering the context of the season, he preferred to not outline them.
The team is smaller than past seasons but MacKenzie wouldn’t trade anyone for a larger squad. “Each of them has shown up, worked hard and reminded us coaches why we do what we do,” he said. “They demonstrate a willingness to try new things, take risks and support each other in ways I haven’t quite seen in past seasons.”
He sees resilience in confronting the lost opportunities during the pandemic, “in training and practicing on a dilapidated track facility and in working with coaches who are splitting time between coaching multiple specialties.”
Joy for MacKenzie comes in the form of seeing some work hard during the pandemic, “to try and get to the next level. In being able to soak up the sun again and in being surrounded by their friends and coaches.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.