BSM wins Tradition at the Park while Orioles visit Roseau
Benilde-St. Margaret’s ends 2021 with a 7-4-0 record on a five-game winning streak, including all three games to capture the Tradition at the Park tournament Dec. 28-30.
After posting consecutive shutouts against Holy Family (3-0 Dec. 18) and Blake (8-0 Dec. 23) at the rec center, the 15th-ranked Red Knights picked up three one-goal wins against some of the top Class AA programs in the state.
The final game, a 2-1 win over Stillwater Dec. 30, featured Brendan McMorrow assisting on Ben Thompson’s tying goal in the second period then scoring the winner at the 9:45 point of the third period. The Red Knights outshot Stillwater 18-5 in the third period and 45-23 overall.
Senior Adam Marshall picked up his 13th point of the season and sixth during a four-game point streak assisting on McMorrow’s goal.
Marshall not only opened the scoring 2:54 into the second period of a 3-2 win over sixth-ranked Maple Grove, but also set up Tristan Sarsland’s 5-on-3 power-play goal in the final second of regulation – 0.3 seconds remained on the clock for the fourth consecutive win. Peter Giertsen tied the game less than five minutes into the final period with assists from Ryan Gearen and Ben Norris.
BSM held a 15-3 shots edge in the opening period but the Crimson came back to lead the second-period shots 14-8.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the tournament with a 5-4 win over Rogers thanks to Marshall’s 5-on-3 power-play goal in overtime with an assist from Drew Stewart, 6:14 into OT. Marshall gave the team a 4-2 lead 3:21 into the third period before Rogers’ Sam Ranallo scored a pair of goals five minutes apart including the tying goal on a penalty shot with 2:27 in regulation to make it 4-4 in the opening game of the Tradition at the Park.
Stewart scored late in the opening period and again 1:55 into the second period to take a 2-1 lead as the Red Knights outshot Rogers 56-36 in the game, including a 23-8 second-period margin and 13-2 in overtime.
Sophomore goaltender Mason McElroy was in goal for all three tournament games, turning aside 32 shots against Rogers while his shutout streak of 123 minutes came to an end. He is 6-3-0 with a 2.06 goals-against average and .921 saves percentage.
The schedule doesn’t ease up for the Red Knights who travel to Edina’s Braemar Ice Arena for an 8 p.m. start Jan. 8, followed by at Chaska at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 before hosting St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the rec center.
Park at Roseau
St. Louis Park headed northwest for winter break to experience hockey at Memorial Arena in Roseau Dec. 28-30. The host Rams began with an 8-1 defeat of the Orioles followed by a 2-1 loss to Minot (N.D.) before wrapping it up with a 2-2 draw against Mahtomedi.
After Henry Schultz opened the scoring just over two minutes into the second period, Sam Fuller gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a power play goal, set up by Griffin Krone and Mason Amelse. Josh Middleton made 24 saves after stopping 34 shots against Roseau.
The Orioles resumed the Metro West Conference schedule at Chaska on Jan. 4 before hosting Chanhassen on Jan. 8 and Jefferson on Jan. 11 (7 p.m. starts) before hosting conference newcomer Waconia on the Recreation Outdoor Center at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.