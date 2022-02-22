BSM finishes 20-5 overall with the No. 2 ranking in the state before turning attention to tough section tourney
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey wrapped up the regular season with a 7-0 win over New Prague Feb. 19 to grab a share of the Metro West Conference title with Chaska as the pair finished with 30 points.
The No. 2 ranked Red Knights were 8-1 while Chaska went 15-1 as both closed out the regular season with identical 20-5 records.
BSM swept all three games last week outscoring Chanhassen, Champlin Park and New Prague by a collective 20-6 score in five days to get the bad taste of a 2-1 loss to Chaska Feb. 12 behind them.
Senior Adam Marshall collected his second hat trick of the season in the Feb. 19 finale after collecting a pair of assists against Chan and Champlin Park to give him a team-leading 44 points on 22 goals on the season. Marshall opened the scoring against New Prague with a short handed goal seven minutes into the game.
Senior Brady Yakesh added a four-point game (two goals, two assists) and Mitchell Dokman contributed one goal and two assists in a 7-4 win at Champlin Park Feb. 17.
Yakesh added three assists while Dokman and Tristan Sarsland each scored twice on senior night in a 6-2 win over Chanhassen Feb. 15.
BSM received the top seed in Section 6AA and will host No. 8 Hopkins at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the rec center.
Additional quarterfinals will also be played at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the better seed: No. 5 Blake at No. 4 Holy Angels (Richfield Ice Arena); No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 2 Edina; No. 6 St. Louis Park at No. 3 Wayzata (Plymouth Ice Center).
Winners will meet at Bloomington Ice Garden Feb. 26 for a doubleheader with games at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The final will also be played at BIG at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
St. Louis Park
Despite an 11-win regular season, St. Louis Park received the No. 6 seed in Section 6AA and will visit No. 3 Wayzata in the opening round Feb. 24.
The Orioles wrapped up the final week of the regular and Metro West Conference schedule going 2-1 with a pair of road wins at Jefferson (4-1 on Feb. 12) and New Prague (3-0 on Feb. 15).
Senior Ben Farley opened the scoring against New Prague, seven minutes into the contest before Elijah Puchner and Miles Rider added insurance goals in the third period for the conference victory. Stanley Regguintia and Drew Hoenie assisted on Rider’s first goal of the season.
Josh Middleton made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season.
The win over Jefferson stopped a bumpy three-game losing streak in which the Orioles were outscored a collective 17-1 in two games against Chanhassen and once against Chaska.
Park outshot Jefferson 43-26 as Regguinti collected a season-best three points including a pair of assists.
Regguinti assisted with Teddy Dahlin on Michael Hoikka’s opening goal of the game, just 2:05 in. Jefferson’s Gordy Gombold tied it up just over a minute later.
Phillip Hirte made it 2-1 for the Orioles six minutes into the second period before Henry Schultz made it 3-1 1:13 into the third period. Regguinti’s power-play goal came at 14:37 from Cole Taylor and Sam Fuller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.