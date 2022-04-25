The Metropolitan Council is still predicting an opening year of 2027 for the Green Line Extension, although planners said they hope to rein in that date as much as possible.
During a presentation for the St. Louis Park City Council last month, Project Director Jim Alexander said in response to questions about the date, “We’re trying to be mindful of not pointing something out that we can’t meet, and so we felt like 2027 was a comfortable year. I’m hopeful that we can rein that in further.”
A tunnel in the Kenilworth Corridor in Minneapolis has been the main culprit in creating delays for the line, also known as the Southwest Light Rail Transit line, he said. The Met Council is currently projecting the tunnel could be completed in the summer of 2025.
The Met Council spent more than a year negotiating a civil contract as a result of the delays, Alexander pointed out.
“We’ve been actually negotiating the schedule since January of last year,” said Alexander, who noted the Met Council finally signed a deal with the contractor in mid-March.
“It’s been a long process, but we’re going to look at ... what we can do to rein that in as much as possible,” Alexander said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft responded, “Are we past the phase of surprises?”
While Alexander said he preferred the word “unforeseen” for unexpected circumstances, he cautioned, “We still have a lot of tunnel to build, and we’ve only built about a quarter of it so far. We have a long ways to go, but we have a general idea of what we’re up against.”
The Met Council had to change the technique used to excavate the tunnel due to impacts to a nearby tall condominium tower, which disrupted the contractor’s approach to building the tunnel, Alexander said. He noted the area is relatively narrow at 63 feet in width and continues to be used as an active freight rail corridor.
“I don’t know if we’ve seen it all, but we’ve seen quite a bit to understand where we are,” he said.
The Met Council did not want to put out a schedule that would not be achievable for the contractor.
“We didn’t want them to come and say well, we can get this done in ’23, and then we’re back here again saying we couldn’t make it,” he said of the contractor’s work on the tunnel.
The bicycle and pedestrian trail in the Kenilworth Corridor likely will not open until 2025 after the tunnel is complete, Alexander said, but other trail segments along the line could open earlier. A trail segment in Hopkins between the Depot Coffee House and 11th Avenue South could open later this spring after agreements with the Twin Cities & Western Railroad and the Three Rivers Park District are in place. Alexander said he had hoped a trail segment between Beltline Boulevard and Wooddale Avenue in St. Louis Park would reopen soon as well, but he said a missing sidewalk link means the segment will remain closed for now.
“We’ve got a nice bridge out there, but we can’t really use it because the contractor still needs that access between the Beltline (Station) and the tunnel,” he said, referencing a new trail bridge that soars over Beltline Boulevard.
As a bicyclist himself, Alexander said he is very interested in reopening the trails but he said safety remains a concern as builders work on the line.
“If they still need that space, it really doesn’t lend itself to share with construction workers and their equipment,” Alexander said of the trails.
He added that all the trails should all be able to open sooner than 2027, though.
Mayor Jake Spano alluded to his own experience with the original Green Line while working for former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman. He said numerous surprises arose while digging underground along the corridor but that they went away when all work moved above ground. Spano asked if the project would have more clarity on the Green Line Extension at that point as well.
“That is clear,” said Alexander, who said the original Green Line seemed more like a utility project than a light rail transit line for much of the construction period.
Most of the Green Line Extension project has been progressing well lately, including work on a corridor protection wall along the BNSF Railway in Minneapolis, Alexander said. But he said the tunnel creates lingering uncertainties.
“The Kenilworth tunnel has been such a bear,” he said.
Spano asked if the project office could run buses in the area while light rail construction is ongoing, but Alexander said that would not be practical. He said he has studied the possibility of ordering trains before the construction on the line is complete so that they can be tested on a segment of the line, but he said even that would be difficult without access to a maintenance facility located elsewhere in Minneapolis.
Funding remains an issue as well, with about $500 million in higher costs added to the project to bring the total to about $2.75 billion. Alexander said the Met Council welcomes an audit that the Minnesota Legislature approved for the project. The agency is already cooperating with the Office of the Legislative Auditor and will also cooperate with the legislatively approved audit as it studies management decisions and budgetary issues.
St. Louis Park has contributed $5.61 million to the project. Planners have not proposed asking cities for more funding at this time, although Hennepin County could be on the hook for more spending.
However, Hennepin County Chair Marion Greene said, “It is not tenable for Hennepin County taxpayers to continue to be solely responsible for completing the largest infrastructure project in Minnesota history.”
The Met Council has found about $80 million so far for the gap, but Alexander acknowledged he did not know about the rest.
“We don’t have an answer to that,” Alexander said before adding that Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle is actively having conversations with county, federal and state officials about the issue.
Construction news
The project office announced April 15 that eastbound Excelsior Boulevard will close at a railroad crossing east of Highway 169 on Monday, April 25. The closure is projected to remain in place until the fall amid bridge construction over the street.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.