Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jarrett Culver signs autographs while taking kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities shopping Dec. 17 at the Target Knollwood Store in St. Louis Park. During a ride on Crunch’s Holiday Bus Ride, Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders let youth know they would be a part of a $500 shopping spree. Timberwolves led participants through the store. In addition to gifts like a 40-inch TCL Roku TV for each “Jr. Pack member,” Target provided an additional $500 gift card for each family. The Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation added a $500 Hy-Vee gas gift card for each family. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns places a Star Wars-themed Monopoly game into a shopping cart while taking kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities shopping Dec. 17 at the Target Knollwood Store in St. Louis Park. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Power forward Noah Vonleh, left, and small forward Treveon Graham, center, prepare to meet kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities shopping Dec. 17 at the Target Knollwood Store in St. Louis Park. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Point guard Jeff Teague, center, and shooting guard Josh Okogie prepare to greet kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities as they emerged through a gate made of balloons in Timberwolves colors. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns takes photos of members of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities during the basketball team’s annual holiday shopping trip with kids. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities emerge to a star’s greeting to meet Timberwolves players taking them shopping. They passed through a gate made of balloons in Timberwolves colors in a ceremony similar to the announcements for players during a game. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Center Karl-Anthony Towns, center right, and shooting guard Josh Okogie grin as kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities are announced before the Timberwolves annual shopping trip with youth. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
