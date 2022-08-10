Park Nicollet upgraded a thicket near Methodist Hospital to include a park-like setting called The Grove, with 48 newly planted trees, benches and pathways. (Submitted photo by Alyssa Valadzko, Methodist Hospital)
From left to right, Dr. Nima Desai, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer; Dr. Mark Sannes, HealthPartners senior vice president and co-executive medical director; Beth Warner, Park Nicollet Foundation executive director; and Jennifer Myster, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital president cut a ribbon July 27 for The Grove. (Submitted photo by Alyssa Valadzko, Methodist Hospital)
A visitor to The Grove at Methodist Hospital uses a newly placed bench in the green space. (SUbmitted photo by Alyssa Valadzko, Methodist Hospital)
Cones form on a spruce tree at The Grove. (Submitted photo by Alyssa Valadzko, Methodist Hospital)
Jennifer Myster, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital president, speaks about The Grove during a dedication ceremony July 27. (Submitted photo by Alyssa Valadzko, Methodist Hospital)
Methodist Hospital towers above green space, fronting Minnehaha Creek and its wetlands. Park Nicollet has now added more scenery accessible to patients and staff with The Grove.
The space is on a sliver of land between parking ramps and a surface parking lot, according to Park Nicollet President Jennifer Myster. The area needed landscaping work, she indicated.
The concept for The Grove began when Park Nicollet Foundation leaders had the idea to plant a single oak tree in the space to symbolize the dedication of staff while thinking of the oak as a strong, timeless tree variety, according to Myster.
The idea for the tree blossomed, resulting in the organization planting 48 trees instead. The trees include birches, poplars and swamp white oak trees, which Myster said are some of the most resilient oak trees, thriving in adverse environments and living for hundreds of years.
“Other than the living for 300 years, it’s like our staff – that they can thrive in adverse environments, and they’re very resilient,” Myster said. “That’s why we chose those white oak trees. The hope is that they will be there and grow above all the other trees for a very long time.”
The foundation contributed to the addition of benches and accessible pathways.
In a newsletter, Park Nicollet Foundation Executive Director Beth Warner said The Grove is intended “to recognize the courage and support of our community, care teams and volunteers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and provide a place for reflection and healing.”
Myster noted that staff members can visit The Grove on their way to and from their vehicles and during breaks.
“It’s just a really beautiful space,” Myster said.
Located near the Frauenshuh Cancer Center, The Grove contributes to the natural space available to patients as well.
“Our Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital grounds are beautiful,” Myster said. “We’ve got the advantage of the wetland area, we’ve done a lot of work to create healing spaces, and so this just sort of felt like the right opportunity to really take advantage of that space.”
A plaque quotes the book “A Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson. The quote says, “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature – the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.”
Myster compared the quote to the dark times of the pandemic.
“Even though we’re sort of in it, you know, we continue to find hope every time we come through a wave and learn something new,” Myster said. “We’re able to provide better care for patients and for caring for our team.”
While she said the hospital has experienced an uptick in COVID-19 patients in the last month, she called the current situation “much more manageable” than the conditions last winter.
For Methodist Hospital, the biggest challenge has been finding and retaining staff members, Myster said.
“Really taking the best care of the team members we have is our number one priority,” she said.
Park Nicollet hosted a summer celebration in late July, with food trucks and activities in the parking lot adjacent to The Grove. Staff members brought their food to the newly accessible green space, mingling during the event.
“In the past, it was something you walked around,” Myster said. “Now you can walk through it.”
She concluded, “It’s meant to be this reminder that we’ve been through this challenging time together, and it’s serving as a symbol of hope and healing.”
