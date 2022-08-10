Methodist Hospital towers above green space, fronting Minnehaha Creek and its wetlands. Park Nicollet has now added more scenery accessible to patients and staff with The Grove.

The space is on a sliver of land between parking ramps and a surface parking lot, according to Park Nicollet President Jennifer Myster. The area needed landscaping work, she indicated.

