Recently retired as a rabbi at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, Sim Glaser has written a play with a secular plot, which he said reflects upon the soul’s nature.
The musical “The Dragon Who Liked to Spit Fire” will debut Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Minnesota Jewish Community Center’s Sabes Center Minneapolis, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.
According to a description, “Darius the Dragon and Princess June are the best of friends, but there are special challenges at the palace when you have a dragon for a pet!”
The two characters explore how they can create the fire they need to be able to be true to themselves, the description adds.
Glaser drew upon a book by the same name as the play for the musical, securing permission to create a rhyming script. A musician himself, Glaser also wrote the music for the play. Fifteen cast members and five musicians are putting it on.
“It’s a huge undertaking,” co-producer Janice Feinberg said.
Donors have helped bring Glaser’s script to the stage.
Feinberg said of Glaser, “It’s going to make him happy and make the community feel like a million dollars.”
The playwright wrote in an email of Darius the Dragon, “Once ensconced there as the official royal pet he is frustrated that he cannot do his thing – breathing fire, lest everyone know that he is a dragon.
He added, “I always thought of the book as a fable about self-expression and ‘doing your thing.’ This has always been a theme for me and, I suspect, many others. We all have a dream of becoming what we value most in ourselves, but not everyone gets to do it in their lives. The lesson, then, is to follow your dreams, breathe your fire!”
The play is not a Jewish musical per se, but he said expressing the authentic nature of one’s soul is a Jewish mystical theme. He alluded to a teaching in the Kabbalah, a centuries-old mystical Jewish doctrine, that souls are created to fulfill a goal that a person alone can fulfill.
“If the soul does not do it in the lifetime it is given, it comes to life in another soul in a different life,” Glaser said. “Yes, Judaism does have this theme of reincarnation, or more precisely, a ‘recycling’ of a soul. I love that theme.”
Show times are set 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6.
Tickets are $7 for children and $12 for adults, with a $2 discount for Jewish community center members. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com by searching for “The Dragon Who Liked to Spit Fire.”
Audience members must wear surgical masks, KN95 masks or N95 masks. Concessions will not be available to reduce unmasking.
Patrons 12 and older must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours of the performance.
All cast and staff members are fully vaccinated.
