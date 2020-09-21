Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up a 7-0 win over Washburn Thursday, Sept. 17 in non-conference action.

Courtney Kallas won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 7-5, Lauren Kallas followed at No. 2 with a 6-1, 6-0 win before Clara Klasen picked up a 6-3, 6-4 win in the No. 3 spot.

All three BSM doubles teams won in straight sets. Annika Olson and Emma Johnson won at No. 1 6-1, 6-0, Lily Eigner and Brooke Kallas won at No. 2 6-0, 6-0 and Olivia Gordon and Cassie Stedman won 6-3, 6-1. 

Park

St. Louis Park improved to 3-2 over the last two weeks with a 4-3 win over Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 17. After being delayed by poor weather twice, the two Metro West Conference foes met in Bloomington. 

Park took 3-of-4 singles matches, needing a third set in those matches before winning No. 2 doubles in straight sets while Jefferson won at No. 1 and 3 in three sets.

Junior Raquel Schletching ran into a sixth-year No. 1 singles player in Jefferson senior captain Isabelle Lynch 6-0, 6-1. Sophomores Saide Lund and Kamryn Halley won at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Lund pulled through with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and Halley also came back in a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Junior Ava Jacobson followed the theme of coming back from a 2-6 loss in the opening set to win the match 7-5, 6-4.

Park’s No. 2 doubles team of senior Marissa Boettcher and Madeline Anklam won 7-5, 6-2. The Orioles No. 1 doubles team of Abby Meyer and Selee Olmen lost 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 and the No. 3 team of junior Anna McCallon and sophomore Lily Fadell 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments