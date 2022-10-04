BSM earns third seed in loaded Section 6AA bracket
St. Louis Park girls tennis wrapped up the regular and Metro West Conference season with a 5-2 loss at Orono Sept. 29 to compile a 4-8 record.
Saide Lung and Kamryn Halley won their first and second singles matches in straight sets, respectively to account for the Orioles team points. Lily Fadell lost at third singles 6-1, 6-3.
Orono swept the three doubles matches in straight sets while the Park’s top doubles team of Madeline Anklam and Molly Horstman-Olson lost to Lilly Helling and Mackenzie Callan 6-4, 6-4. The Orioles third doubles duo of Anna McCallon and Angelina Lattasa lost 7-5, 6-2.
Park earned the No. 9 seed in the Section 6AA tournament and traveled to No. 8 Bloomington Jefferson in the first round, Oct. 4. The winner advances to No. 1 Edina.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s garnered the No. 3 seed and opened Section 6AA play against No. 14 Apple Valley Oct. 4.
The Red Knights closed out the Metro West Conference season with a 7-0 win over Chaska Sept. 29 to claim another conference title with a 5-0 record.
Emily Walsh’s third singles match was the closest on the day with a second set tie-breaker needed to earn the team point. She won 6-2, 7-6 (5). Lauren Kallas and Brooke Kallas won their first (6-1, 6-1) and second (6-0, 6-0) matches, respectively.
The Red knights No. 1 doubles team of Annika Olson and Olivia Gorton won 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 team of Maggie Gracyzk and Sophia Salmon won 6-0, 6-0 and Josie Dvorak and Shale Hornig won 6-4, 6-1 at third doubles.
Team sections continues through Oct. 11 before the individual section tournament begins Oct. 13. State is set for Oct. 25-27 at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
