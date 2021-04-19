Sophomore Sam Wolden is back in the No. 1 singles spot for Orioles
The present and future of St. Louis Park boys tennis is bright, according to coach David Breitenbucher, with a solid group led by senior captain John Falzone and junior captain Robert Perelman.
Sophomore Sam Wolden will anchor the top singles spot on the roster, followed by Falzone and junior Marcus Hosfield at third singles.
Perelman and classmate Liam Rapp are back in the doubles lineup.
Breitenbucher said many players put a lot of time into their game over the summer, fall and winter. “We are super excited to have the boys back on the court this spring,” he said. The players are also thrilled to be back on the courts.
Wolden posted a 9-3 record for the Orioles as an eighth-grader in the No. 1 singles spot.
Park is scheduled to host Chanhassen Thursday, April 22 at 4:15 p.m. and St. Paul Harding at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, barring poor weather.
