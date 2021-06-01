Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys tennis (9-8) wrapped up the team portion of the season with a 5-2 loss to Hopkins in the Section 6AA quarterfinal played Friday, May 21 at Hopkins High School.

BSM’s Mitchell Kroll won his No. 3 singles match over Wesley Besikof 6-0, 6-1.

Hopkins’ top two singles players won in straight sets with No. 1 Brett Eliason defeating Luke Fjelstad 6-4, 7-5 and No. 2 Roman Mattison defeating Mason Prest 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Hopkins needed three sets at No. 1 and 3 to prevail. The No. 1 Royals duo of Jack Ouyang and Dan Grossman defeated BSM’s Nick Olson and Michael Frost 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. At No. 2 John Bartholet and Harper Dirks defeated Chase Field and Bennett Miller 6-2, 6-1 and the third doubles match was scored 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in favor of Leo Besikof and Adam Rothman over Avery Nelson and Blake Wagener. 

BSM ended the regular season with a 7-0 loss to Blake on May 17 with each match decided in straight sets. 

Hopkins went on to lose to Edina 7-0 in the section semifinal May 24. 

 

