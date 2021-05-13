Red Knights squeeze past Eagan 4-3, lose to Washburn 6-1 with two matches going to a third set

Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys tennis kicked off May going 2-1 at the Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational May 1 in St. Paul.

The Red Knights opened with a 5-2 loss to St. Paul Harding as the top two doubles teams picked up the team points. No. 1 Mason Prest and Nick Olson won 6-0, 6-3; and No. 2 team of Noah Hong and Michael Frost won in three sets 6-0, 3-6, 10-8. The third doubles team of Matt Robinson and Blake Wagener lost in three sets 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

Luke Fjelstad
Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Luke Fjelstad went 2-1 at the Cretin-Derham Hall Invite May 1. 

BSM rebounded with a 6-1 win against Cretin-Derham Hall, featuring wins by No. 1 singles player Luke Fjelstad (6-1, 6-4) and No. 2 Mitchell Kroll 6-1, 6-2. The doubles swept their three matches in straight sets as the top two teams didn’t lose a point. Prest/Olson won at No. 1 and Hong/Frost won at No. 2 6-0, 6-0. Robinson/Miller won at No. 3 6-1, 6-1.

The Red Knights completed the day with a 6-1 win over St. Thomas Academy, featuring three-set wins at the top of the singles matches. Fjelstad won 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 and Kroll won 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 1 and 2, respectively. Chase Field won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

The top two doubles teams also won in straight sets for the Red Knights.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s returned to dual matches with a 4-3 win over Eagan May 3. 

Kroll won the lone singles match, coming at No. 3 in a 6-1, 6-2 score. Fjeldstad lost at No. 1 to Allen Gong 6-0, 6-1 and Prest lost at No. 2 6-0, 6-1 to Eagan’s Kennan Li.

In doubles, Olson/Frost won at No. 1 6-0, 6-2 and Hong/Field won at No. 2 6-1, 6-0. Miller and Wagener lost a three-set match at No. 3 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 to Eagan’s Prasithan Ganeshkumar and Miles Drugge.

The next day, May 4, Minneapolis Washburn handed the BSM a 6-1 loss to drop the record to 6-6.

The lone Red Knights were in nearly all of the matches, winning only the No. 1 doubles match of Olson/Frost by a score of 6-3, 6-3. The two other doubles matches went to a third set including No. 2 Prest/Hong lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and at No. 3 Robinson/Miller lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.

Fjelstad lost his No. 1 singles match to Luke Little 6-0, 7-6 (3). Kroll and Avery Nelson lost at second and third singles, respectively in straight sets.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.

 

(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)

