Last school year, each student in the St. Louis Park School District received their own computing device – a practice that would be supported with a successful referendum.
Residents weighing in during the Aug. 9 vote for the district will consider two questions, one authorizing bonding for school facilities and the other asking voters to reauthorize the capital project levy used for technology at a higher level.
During the last school year, each student in kindergarten through second grade received an iPad that remained in classrooms. Students in grades three through five each received a Chromebook that they also could not take home, a decision district staff have considered changing in the future.
Students in middle school and high school received Chromebooks that they could bring home and back to school each day, with the devices for high school students having a flip style that allows them to operate like a laptop.
Students in grades six through 11 had the option to keep the devices over the summer or leave the devices at schools this season.
Director of Information Services Tom Marble said the district will need to wait until the next school year to truly assess the cost of damages or losses. However, he said during a report to the St. Louis Park School Board toward the end of the last school year that the district had tallied a loss by that point of $22,441 on the devices, with 38 lost or stolen for a loss of $13,210.
Other damage in the total related to screen replacements for 76 devices, charger replacements for 32 devices, keyboard replacements for 13 devices and “other damage” for nine devices.
Nevertheless, Marble said, “I was pleasantly surprised that this number was as small as it was.”
The losses compare with a total expenditure of more than $1.2 million for thousands of students, Marble estimated.
The devices can help students reflect on themselves as well as connect with others, Marble said.
St. Louis Park teachers learned exceptional skills relating to digital learning while enduring the pandemic, said Nathan Tangen, a digital learning coordinator for the district.
“They learned that they have the capacity to do a lot of things to meet the needs of students, and we still have an opportunity to grow and enhance that,” Tangen said.
The district focused on device deployment during the 2021-22 school year.
“This was a huge undertaking to become one-to-one,” said Tangen, discussing the plan to provide a device for each student.
He said he did notice some exhaustion during the school year in which some instructors wanted to step back from some of the digital tools saying, as Tangen described the mood, “I just need a break and need to go back to the way it was in the classroom.”
He suggested leaders need to consider how to accelerate digital learning so that devices are not pocketed and that digital learning is “infiltrating our entire system.”
He added that, amid the focus on rolling out devices, little dedicated professional learning on the subject had been provided for teaching staff. He added that collaboration between schools and digital learning coordinators has been minimal.
This fall, he indicated a focus could shift from handing out devices to helping create excitement for students through increased engagement.
Everyone has the capacity and ability to use technology, Tangen said.
“I often say I’m just three clicks ahead of anybody – that’s all I am: three clicks and possibly a Google search,” Tangen said.
Amid a demographic digital divide, he added that the district needs to ensure it provides culturally relevant teaching as part of digital learning.
Freida Bailey, principal on special assignment for the district, called for the district to ensure successful efforts in a school are replicated in others. She called for more coaching on digital learning at schools and modeling of technology to enrich learning.
In discussing his own use of technology, Tangen noted that in the past he might not have been able to correct an assignment until a week later. With digital learning tools, students can learn which questions they answered immediately. If a large percentage of students answer a question incorrectly, Tangen said he can learn that quickly and reteach lessons as needed.
“That’s where I see our ability to grow with some of those tools,” Tangen said.
The devices also offer tools for students to create and display their learning in new ways.
“Let’s make sure that it’s engaging our students,” Tangen said. “Let’s make sure it’s giving us the data we need to improve and enhance our instruction and making sure we’re the best version of ourselves as teachers for our students.”
Boardmember Ken Morrison inquired about how to make teachers comfortable with the tools.
Tangen responded that staff members have an opportunity to use the devices as if they were students during staff meetings.
“When we start to model that, we’ll start to see a transfer of learning,” Tangen said. “We’re all students here.”
The existing capital project levy helped the district provide devices during the pandemic when students had to learn at home, Boardmember C. Colin Cox pointed out. The levy has also funded smart panels and sound enhancement systems in classrooms, Marble said.
Marble noted that the devices eventually will need to be replaced and may have a shorter life cycle in the hands of students rather than adults.
“If we’re going down this road, we have to look at the sustainability of this,” Marble said.
The levy pays for all the staff members in the technology department, he said.
“Getting all these devices configured and out in all the students’ hands this year was no small feat,” Marble said. “None of this would be possible without that funding.”
Cox concluded, “We’re teaching people how to be learners, and we’re using technology to do it.”
For a home with the median value in the district of $331,800, the tech levy question would add an estimated $18 to the property tax bill annually. The bond projects question would add another $209 for the year.
