During a time of protest and conflict in America and abroad, current St. Louis Park resident Deb Ellsworth had the idea for the empathy symbol.
In 1973, the Vietnam War was raging, and Ellsworth had become active in the anti-war movement.
While wearing the peace symbol in her dorm room at Gustavus Adolphus College and thinking about the movement, she said, “It just kind of flashed into my head. It was weird. It flashed into my head full-blown, though – that exact design.”
Like the peace symbol, the empathy symbol features an exterior circle, but the symbol includes two lines resembling arms or branches reaching out that are joined by a line.
Ellsworth’s friend who had been taking a jewelry-making class at the college created a piece featuring the symbol.
“Ever since then, I always felt kind of charged spiritually to bring it to the world, like it was given to me somehow by some mystical, spiritual power or even by my deep subconscious – who knows?” Ellsworth said. “I felt like I had this really cool thing.”
Although the Southern Poverty Law Center turned down her request to use it as a symbol, decades later technology has helped her spread her love of empathy.
“The internet came along, which who would have even thought of in 1973, and it just opened up the world to me,” Ellsworth said.
With her husband’s help, she created the website empathysymbol.com as well as a Facebook page, @empathysymbol. The site documents the reach of the symbol, from T-shirts to a sculpture at Scotch College in Australia.
Permanent ink
Unexpectedly for Ellsworth, she began to receive pictures through her website of the symbol appearing in tattoos.
“All around the world, people are wearing this symbol on their bodies – permanently,” Ellsworth said. “I wanted to spread the symbol worldwide.”
The symbol has appeared in countries in Europe, South America and elsewhere, but it is still not commonly known, she indicated.
“My hope is that it will then keep spreading and blooming as more people see it everywhere,” she said.
To that end, she decided to accept her niece’s encouragement and received a tattoo featuring her symbol on her arm when her niece visited.
“We kind of made it a big party,” Ellsworth said.
While she chuckled that the symbol is her first and last tattoo, she said, “I figured if everybody else can do it, I certainly ought to do so.”
The symbol represents a sense of reaching and opening up to seek to understand the feelings and experiences of others, she indicated.
In movements
Considering movements like Black Lives Matter and for LGBT rights, Ellsworth said, “All those are just exploding, so it really fits right in with people’s values at this point in time.”
On her website, she discusses the impact of her visit to George Floyd Square. The broadcast of witnesses in the current trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the St. Louis Park resident’s death has helped viewers understand how the witnesses felt, she noted.
“People are directly experiencing what these other people experienced as they break down in tears and tell us about it,” Ellsworth said. “It’s pretty powerful stuff.”
The pandemic has also demonstrated a need for empathy, she said, noting the inability to visit her elderly mother in a senior care facility for months.
“There’s a lot of people who have been very isolated and lonely, which just shows that we are social creatures,” she said. “We do need each other, for sure.”
An empathetic upbringing and focus on the future
While she majored in psychology, Ellsworth credits growing up in an empathetic household for her interest in the subject.
Her father, a minister who counseled individuals, worked with disabled individuals in the 1950s and 1960s. As the pastoral advisor for a group called Indoor Sports, he often brought individuals with cerebral palsy to their church in Navarre for picnics and pontoon boat rides on Lake Minnetonka. Her father also had been active in the civil rights movement.
“I was raised in that kind of home, and it came naturally to me,” Ellsworth said.
Later in life, she became a preschool teacher at St. David’s Center in Minnetonka before retiring recently.
“Certainly as a teacher you need to be a very empathetic person, and as a parent,” she said.
In society currently, she indicated support for movements that bring people from the political left and right together to talk to counteract polarization.
While social media arguments can push people apart, she encouraged neighbors to learn more about each other.
“As you get to know people more personally, you can see them as whole people,” Ellsworth said.
Empathy is a core value that promotes peace and love, she added.
“We’re meant to be together in communities that work together, and empathy promotes that,” Ellsworth said. “I think it’s a natural human value that can be enhanced.”
Although she copyrighted the empathy symbol years ago, Ellsworth said she lets anyone feature the design.
“My goal is for everybody to use it universally,” she said.
The empathysymbol.com website features products others have made as well as metal clay jewelry Ellsworth made after taking a class at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts.
Neighbor Tamara Nugteren remarked in an email, “It’s amazing to me that Deb’s empathy symbol is as relevant now as it was when she created it. It obviously resonates with people still and it’s maybe even more important now as we try to bridge all that divides us. Politically, racially, generationally. It all requires empathy.”
