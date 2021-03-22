Noble places third in 50 free final in 20.98

Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys swimming wrapped up the 2020-21 season with a sixth-place finish at the Class A state meet at the University of Minnesota Saturday.

Breck/Blake won the state title with 418.5 points, followed by runner-up Alexandria with 250 points, third-place Sartell-St. Stephen scored 237 points, fourth-place Hutchinson scored 136.5 points and fifth-place Delano-Watertown-Meyer scored 119 points. Rock Ridge was three points behind BSM in seventh place, with Hibbing five more points back in eighth-place.

Liam Noble

BSM's Liam Noble swims the fly leg of the 200 medley relay against St. Louis Park in the final Metro West Conference dual meet in February. He placed third in the 50-meter free at the Class A state meet on Saturday finishing in 20.98. 

The Red Knights opened the meet with a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:39.47 with the team of Liam Noble, Sam Haddad, Ryan Long and Casey Prindville.

Prindville quickly turned around to place ninth in the 200 free in 1:46.86, the second event of the session, and ninth in the 500 free in 4:58.92.

Noble was third in the 50 free in 20.98, going well under his 21.39 seed time and was just outside of the All-American Consideration time of 20.91. Long was ninth in the event in 22.02 and also placed 13th in the 100 free in 49.02.

The Red Knights 200 free relay team of Noble, Haddad, Prindville and Long shared fifth place with Rock Ridge finishing in 1:28.49.

Noble was sixth in the 100 backstroke in 53.30.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.

