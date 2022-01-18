Orioles finish second in 6AA, Red Knights fourth in 2A
St. Louis Park boys swimming and diving marked the Section 6AA True Team meet with a runner-up finish, while host Edina will represent the section at the Class AA state True Team meet Jan. 22 at the University of Minnesota.
True Team tests a team’s depth by awarding points to each finisher, instead of only the top place winners. Teams qualify for state by winning the section meet, or as one of the next four scoring teams as a wild card selection. Park scored 4,097 points, 282 points behind the final wild card team to advance from Maple Grove.
Park senior Hiro McKee won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.75 seconds and was third in the 200 IM in 2:07.27. Helping show Park’s depth in the 100 fly was sophomore Daniel Cameron, who was sixth, and senior Tenzin Gyalto, who finished eighth.
The Orioles swept the top two spots in the 500 free with senior Andre Barajas beating out freshman Henry Berg 4:50.87 to 5:10.93. Barajas was fifth in the 200 free in 1:49.32.
Junior Miles Nordling was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.51, while seniors Benen Cotter and Harris Keekley was 14th (1:14.29) and 15th (1:14.41).
In the 50 free, Nordling was fifth while junior Miles Rost was eighth, Henry Salita was 10th and Keekley was 12th to give the team 81 points.
Smith was sixth in the 100 back, followed by Salita in eighth and senior Zach Nathan in 10th.
In the relays, Park placed third (3:21.95) in the 400 free to close out the meet, with the team of Barajas, McKee, Berg and Nordling with the B and C relays taking seventh and ninth places to collect 84 additional team points from the event. Park’s 200 free relay placed fifth and 11th and the Orioles 200 medley relay teams placed second, sixth and 13th places to open the meet.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s placed fourth among the six (551 points) teams in the Section 2A meet at Sauk Centre Jan. 15.
Breck/Blake won the true team meet ahead of runner-up Orono (1,094-915 points).
BSM’s Ryan Long won the 100 free in 49.32 and was runner-up in the 50 free in 22.55.
Samuel Haddad was fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.12 while Max Freytag was 12th, Adam Scanlon was 16th and Michael Herbert was 17th in the event to pile up points.
In the relays, BSM was led in the 200 free with the sixth-place relay of Mitchell Thueringer, Mason Rokala, Freytag and Haddad in 1:42.67. The Red Knights 200 medley relay team was fifth in 1:49.52 with the team of Charles Shideman, Haddad, Long and Freytag.
