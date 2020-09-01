St. Louis Park girls swimming enjoyed a record-setting 2019 as the Orioles were state-meet participants after moving to a new section (Section 2A).
The Orioles looking to build on the positive momentum of last fall but the reality of returning to the pool after being apart for the summer has made the first two weeks of practice all that more cherished for coach Amanda Forsberg.
Forsberg has a higher number of swimmers out for the program than in past years. At last count, 34 swimmers make for tight quarters on the five-lane pool at the high school. She’s trying to navigate the logistics of dividing the team into two for practices with two separate practice times or using the pools at the high school and middle school to accommodate the numbers. Six of the newcomers typically play another sport, five of them came from the volleyball program which was pushed back to the spring due to COVID-19. One senior is brand new to the team, as are three seventh graders with hopes to crack the varsity lineup including Lydia Cameron who is a strong distance and individual medley racer.
With meets being reduced to exclusively Metro West Conference duels, figuring out the best events for each swimmer will be a challenge.
“It’s frustrating because we like to schedule some non-conference meets against Hopkins or other teams in the area and get in some invitations so we will miss that big-meet feeling,” Forsberg said. The goal is to have each swimmer compete in two to three events per meet which means more exhibition events are required. But not in 2020.
Hattie Kugler and Franny Bevell, 2020 Park grads, closed out their respective careers at the state meet while setting program and pool records. Kugler was second in the 100 breaststroke final at state and Bevell set a new program record time of 59.04 in the 100 fly while finishing fourth in the section meet.
Both were part of the Orioles 200 medley relay team, which placed third at the section meet (1:52.39) and placed 14th at the state meet (1:53.96).
Two members of the relay are back in junior Tenzin Dedhen and senior Grace Loveland, who swam the lead and anchor legs. Tenzin was ninth in the 100 back at sections.
Senior Elie Grassley also set a new program record in the 500 free (5:17.74) at the section meet and went on to a 16th place finish at state.
Loveland and Grassley swam on the 200 free relay team and joined seniors Gabrielle Kruse and Maddie Doherty in the fourth-place 400 free relay.
Captains for the 2020 season include Lily Metzer, Kruse and Greta Kuvalsky.
Look for the Orioles to be strong in the distance and IM events while the rest of the lineup is a wide-open race with a group of 10 seniors motivated to excel in their last prep swim season.
Typically, Forsberg doesn’t have a big summer training schedule in place for the program since swimmers compete with club teams or have other plans away from the pool.
They were able to utilize the outdoor pool at the St. Louis Park Rec Center in August but that goes away in September, leaving only indoor options. They had to deal with two rainouts, a rarity in the typical indoor sport.
“It’s interesting to see how the kids respond to a break because some of them are so young, they can rebound quickly while my seniors are frustrated that they’re not back into shape immediately,” she said. “We have a shortened season and I like the drive and want them to be motivated but it is going to take some time to get back into shape.”
As for safety protocols, the team is limited to four swimmers per lane and Park took it a step further with two swimmers beginning on each end of the lane at a time.
“Our seniors want to make this season count so we’ve been proactive with spacing, wearing masks on the pool deck, using hand sanitizer and self-enforcing the guidelines,” she said. “It’s been exciting to have them back in the pool over the two weeks. It’s nice to watch my own practice.”
With the split practices, Forsberg added 2020 graduate Lydia Rothdale to the coaching staff as she can help out three days a week since her college program suspended the season.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
The Red Knights should have a very strong group led by highly-decorated state champion Taylor Williams who plans to swim at Missouri after graduating in 2021.
Williams is back in the pool one more season as the two-time defending Class A state champion in the 200 free. She placed second in the 100 free but earned Automatic All-American Consideration in both events.
Joining Williams as captain this fall are classmates Melanie Chang, Claire Hennen and Grace Ritten.
Those back with state meet experience including sophomore Lauren Benedict and junior Sydney Holinka. Benedict placed eighth in the 50 free final in 23.99 and was ninth in the 100 fly in 57.85. Holinka who was 13th in the 200 free final, ninth in the 100 back in 58.65, sophomore Lauren Benedict was eighth in the 50 free in 23.99, ninth in the 100 fly in 57.85.
BSM captured the 200 free relay at the section meet with the entire team back including freshman Elizabeth Long, Benedict, Holinka and Williams. The team won the section title in 1:38.52 and turned in a time of 1:37.87 in the prelims but was disqualified in the finals. The prelims time was the second-best.
Some of the top finishers at the 2A meet back for the Red Knights include Cheng and Ritten who swam two legs of the sixth-place 200 medley relay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.