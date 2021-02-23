Park’s 400 free relay ends meet with a program-best time
St. Louis Park boys swimming used a 56-38 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s to successfully defend the Metro West Conference championship at the Park High School pool on Feb. 18.
The meet wrapped up with the Orioles lowering the record time in the 400 freestyle relay from three minutes, 16.58 seconds to 3:16.50 with the foursome of seniors Connor Coleman and Ben St. Clair, junior Hiro McKee and senior Hayden Zheng.
“That was exciting,” said Zheng, who was part of the 2016 relay team, which set the previous record. “I was watching the whole time and I knew we were right on it and I needed a big swing there. I was for sure an all-out sprint there and gave it all I had.”
He swam three events before the finale, but nothing like the energy to turn his arms over and kick the relay onto the record board.
Hard work
“They’ve been working on that record for quite a while,” coach Amanda Forsberg said as they turned in a 3:19 at Chaska-Chan, a week earlier. “Which was by far the best time of the year and I told them they needed to get 2 1/2 seconds.
“Ben St. Clair did his 100 free in 49 (seconds), I thought they had a shot and Connor went 50.5 (seconds). I went over to the other two (McKee and Zheng) and said ‘They got you a second closer, I just need another second and a half from the two of you.’”
It was tough not to be in the pool for those six weeks before the season resumed in January, McKee said. But it has made success that much sweeter.
“It was hard on all of us, but we’re powering through the season and everyone is doing well,” McKee said. All four have been on the team for five years, but this is McKee’s first season with this group on this relay.
“It’s all about having fun with your friends and being able to participate in a sport right now during the virus,” McKee said. “This has been fun. I’m very thankful to have the season and wish this could keep going on.”
Zheng agreed that it has been a tough winter season but being able to swim with the team in January helped him flip the switch to get back into the pool.
“The second the season started, we were ready to go and everyone is training out of their minds,” he said. “We’re in practice with our heads buried in the water and everything is back to normal.”
For Coleman and St. Clair, they were getting closer and closer as the meets ticked away.
“All three of us thought why not do it today with three meets left,” said Coleman, who was coming off a win in the 100 breaststroke before immediately going back into racing for the 400 free relay. “I had to refocus to give it all I’ve got and it was worth it.”
St. Clair said having a nice rest between events helped a lot to come in strong for the finale.
Being able to turn the relay over to a more-than-capable swimmer like Zheng was a blessing for Coleman.
“He’s a once-in-a-generation talent for me and it’s something you don’t get to see a lot,” Coleman said. “We’ve all seen each other grow over these five years and it’s been fun and we’ve all seen each other grow,” Coleman said, considering Zheng and St. Clair as brothers for the number of their lives they have shared to this point. “We’ve been swimming together so long it’s great to see everyone swim so well.”
Adding a conference title as a senior doesn’t get much better than repeating. St. Clair added the caveat of never losing a dual meet to their crosstown rivals, which added more fuel to the tank.
Broken records
Zheng’s name is dotted all over the program and pool records, even on the 400 free relay in 2016, which held the previous 400 free relay record.
He set two additional records at Chaska-Chan and now owns program records in five individual events (200 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 free and 100 breaststroke) plus all three relays (200 medley and 200 free relays).
“He knows what needs to be done, and I know he was a little tired today because he lifted (weights) on a leg day this morning,” Forsberg said.
Before Zheng moves on to swim at Stanford University in the fall, he has state titles in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke to defend in March, in addition to regional and national meets with his AquaJets club. This includes the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, to help determine the swimmers who will compete in Toyko in August. The hope for Zheng is to compete for a spot in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.
Park won the conference last season, the first without the Chaska-Chan powerhouse as part of the Metro West for swimming and diving.
“It always feels good,” Zheng said. “Especially after being runner-up the first couple seasons I was on the team.”
Being able to do it with less than two dozen swimmers speaks to the dedication of the group, who each pull their weight when it comes to training and that leads to strong results and hardware.
The Chaska/Chanhassen StormHawks owned all three pool records, setting them between 2016-18. Current Missouri standout Jack Dahlgren owns the 50 free pool record of 21.55, while Zheng holds the team record of 21.33.
Zheng only has two events left without his name on the team record and one on the pool record. He admitted the 100 fly record of 50.91 set by Nate Stone in 2016 remains the toughest to grab.
Zheng holds the pool record in the 500 free of 4:44.40 but Alec Pittman set the program record of 4:40.19 in 2018.
After the high school season concludes, Zheng plans to swim in a sectional club meet in Fargo, North Dakota. Last year the meet was the first to be canceled due to the pandemic. Nationals in Orlando, Florida were also canceled. This year the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha in June will be his focus for training.
“It was about getting through it last summer because you don’t know what you are training for,” he said. “So it was just training hard for that light at the end of the tunnel.”
As for competing at the U.S. trials, Zheng is an admitted “Young Gun” who is ready to swim against the best in the country.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Ben St. Clair takes a breath during the 50 free Thursday.
Park senior Hayden Zheng anchored the record-setting 400 free relay Thursday. The team went 3:16.50 to beat the previous time of 3:16.54 set in 2016 which included Zheng swimming one of the legs.
Junior Hiro McKee swam a leg of the 400 free relay.
