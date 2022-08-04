An Anoka man has been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his on-again-off-again girlfriend at her Brooklyn Center home.
Michael Isaac Klinger, 36, shot and killed the victim, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson, during an argument between the couple in a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Ave. N., according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court Aug. 2.
The complaint provides the following details:
Police were dispatched to the residence on a report of a shooting at about 1 p.m. July 31, and located the victim, who had two bullet wounds to her chest near her heart and a bullet wound to her thumb consistent with putting her hands up in defense. Fredrickson was pronounced dead at the scene.
With the help of Avis rental, police located the rental car driven by Klinger in St. Louis Park, and arrested him as he approached the vehicle.
He had a backpack containing four handguns, three of which had been stolen, in addition to over 445 grams of methamphetamine and $5,360 cash. Finding a hotel key card in Klinger’s possession, police searched a St. Louis Park hotel room, where they found ammunition and magazines.
Prior to the shooting, two witnesses – a boyfriend and girlfriend – who knew Klinger were in a bedroom at the home. They told police they heard arguing and then a gunshot, which prompted them to escape out the bedroom window.
The male witness said that as he fled, he heard the victim say, “Just stop Mike” before two gunshots rang out.
In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Klinger faces a first-degree drug charge and a charge for illegal weapons possession. The defendant has a criminal history including convictions for other weapons violations, first-degree drug possession and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Klinger is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail, held on $1.5 million bail.
