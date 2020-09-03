Alex Ruiz-Shimala
The St. Louis Park senior captain scored twice in the season-opening 3-0 shutout at Bloomington Jefferson Thursday, Aug. 27. He calmly collected the ball on a corner kick late in the opening half for the first goal before converting a penalty kick with 52 seconds left on the clock.
Sophia Romero
The St. Louis Park junior captain kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 season-opening win at Jefferson Aug. 27. Maddy Olson picked up the only goal in the Metro West Conference opener.
Sydney Drees
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior midfielder provided the only goal in a 1-0 win at Blake Friday and turned around Saturday with a 2-goal and 2-assist performance in a 5-0 win for the Red Knights to begin in a 2-0 start.
Natalie Tennessen
The St. Louis Park goalkeeper has yet to concede a goal during the Orioles 2-0 start which includes a 5-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper on Saturday.
