Stanley Regguinti

The St. Louis Park senior drove in Zach Helfman for a walk-off 3-2 win over Chaska on Friday. 

Drew Boyum

The St. Louis Park senior gave up one run on five hits in six innings of work for a 5-1 win over Wayzata on May 1. He limited Chaska to two hits and two unearned runs on Friday, striking out five Chaska batters and issued one walk.

Jonny Woodford

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, drove in two runs and stole one base during Saturday’s 8-3 win over Holy Angels at BSM.

AJ Louie

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior slugger put together quite a week for the 8-2 Red Knights going 6-for-10 with four 4 RBIs at the top of the batting order including a 3-4 game with three RBIs in a 15-3 win over Orono on May 1.

Whitney Browne

The Joy St. Louis Park 28-year-old forward scored the first goal in franchise history during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Dakota Fusion at St. Louis Park Stadium. Joy SLP is a part of the National Premier Soccer League.

 

Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

