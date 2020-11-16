Big touchdowns from Oppegaard and Dvorak shine bright for Park

St. Louis Park football closed out the six-game regular season with its toughest match up, yet, hosting No. 5 Chanhassen on Senior Night at St. Louis Park Stadium Nov. 11.

Austin Amelse

Park senior Austin Amelse, right, caught four passes for 35 yards during the Nov. 11 loss to Chanhassen.

The Storm (5-0) prevailed 37-14, building a 21-0 lead with Eli Mau accounting for the three touchdowns, the first on a 9-yard catch before punching in carries of 4-and 3-yards, respectively.

For the second week in a row Zeke Oppegaard scored a rushing touchdown, this time on a burst of speed through the heart of the Storm defense on a 45-yard run, 2:24 in front of halftime to make it a 21-7 game at the break.

Two minutes into the third quarter Park’s productive Dvorak duo (no relation) of junior quarterback Will Dvorak found senior captain McCabe Dvorak on a touchdown, this time from 68 yards to make it a one-score game, 21-14.

Will Dvorak

Park junior quarterback Will Dvorak completed 10-of-25 passes for 151 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions during the 37-14 loss to Chanhassen Nov. 11.

Chanhassen pulled away with two touchdowns and a safety through the remaining 20 minutes of play for the win.

Zeke Oppegaard

Park junior running back Zeke Oppegaard (5) ran for a touchdown for a second consecutive week during a 37-14 loss to Chanhassen Nov. 11. He scored from 45-yards out in the second quarter.

Oppegaard ran for 54 yards on just five carries while Will Dvorak completed 10-of-25 passes for 151 yards. In addition to the touchdown, he threw two interceptions to cut promising drives short.

Christian Artega

Orioles junior linebacker Christian Artega celebrates Zeke Oppegaard’s 45-yard touchdown during the second quarter Nov. 11.

McCabe Dvorak and Austin Amelse each had four catches, with Dvorak going for 97 yards and Amelse 35 yards. Derric Standifer caught a pair of passes for 19 yards.

Senior Night sign

St. Louis Park seniors were honored during the final regular season football game at the stadium Nov. 11.

Park’s Christian Artega once again lead the defense with 14 tackles, including four solos, while McCabe Dvorak had nine tackles and defensive back Darryl Kemp made 12 tackles. Nehemi Ngeleka had eight tackles, including a sack.   

Section 5-5A

Nov. 17 

No. 5 St. Louis Park at No. 4 Irondale

No. 6 Park Center at No. 3 Minneapolis Southwest

Nov. 21

SLP/Irondale winner at No. 1 Spring Lake Park, 1 p.m.

Southwest/Park Center winner at No. 2 Robbinsdale Cooper, 3 p.m.

Final to be played at the better seed Nov. 27 or 28.

 

Final Suburban White subdistrict standings

School Conference Overall

Chanhassen 4-0, 5-0 

Chaska 2-1, 4-2

Waconia 2-1, 3-3

Jefferson 0-3, 1-5

St. Louis Park 0-3, 1-5

