Big touchdowns from Oppegaard and Dvorak shine bright for Park
St. Louis Park football closed out the six-game regular season with its toughest match up, yet, hosting No. 5 Chanhassen on Senior Night at St. Louis Park Stadium Nov. 11.
The Storm (5-0) prevailed 37-14, building a 21-0 lead with Eli Mau accounting for the three touchdowns, the first on a 9-yard catch before punching in carries of 4-and 3-yards, respectively.
For the second week in a row Zeke Oppegaard scored a rushing touchdown, this time on a burst of speed through the heart of the Storm defense on a 45-yard run, 2:24 in front of halftime to make it a 21-7 game at the break.
Two minutes into the third quarter Park’s productive Dvorak duo (no relation) of junior quarterback Will Dvorak found senior captain McCabe Dvorak on a touchdown, this time from 68 yards to make it a one-score game, 21-14.
Chanhassen pulled away with two touchdowns and a safety through the remaining 20 minutes of play for the win.
Oppegaard ran for 54 yards on just five carries while Will Dvorak completed 10-of-25 passes for 151 yards. In addition to the touchdown, he threw two interceptions to cut promising drives short.
McCabe Dvorak and Austin Amelse each had four catches, with Dvorak going for 97 yards and Amelse 35 yards. Derric Standifer caught a pair of passes for 19 yards.
Park’s Christian Artega once again lead the defense with 14 tackles, including four solos, while McCabe Dvorak had nine tackles and defensive back Darryl Kemp made 12 tackles. Nehemi Ngeleka had eight tackles, including a sack.
Section 5-5A
Nov. 17
No. 5 St. Louis Park at No. 4 Irondale
No. 6 Park Center at No. 3 Minneapolis Southwest
Nov. 21
SLP/Irondale winner at No. 1 Spring Lake Park, 1 p.m.
Southwest/Park Center winner at No. 2 Robbinsdale Cooper, 3 p.m.
Final to be played at the better seed Nov. 27 or 28.
Final Suburban White subdistrict standings
School Conference Overall
Chanhassen 4-0, 5-0
Chaska 2-1, 4-2
Waconia 2-1, 3-3
Jefferson 0-3, 1-5
St. Louis Park 0-3, 1-5
