With the St. Louis Park Emergency Program’s services in high demand, leaders are hoping to work with St. Louis Park city officials to find a new building more quickly than envisioned in the past.
The nonprofit, which provides a food shelf, rental assistance and other services, is seeking a $2 million loan from the city to help it obtain a larger facility. The organization is set to lose access to leased accessible parking by the current building, 6812 West Lake St., by the end of the year, Treasurer Curt Rahman said during a May 11 City Council work session.
“Parking has always been an issue there, but it’s going to be a big issue now,” Rahman said.
STEP board members are considering options to buy and modify an existing building because building new would be relatively expensive, Rahman said.
STEP leaders had previously discussed the idea of a building that would serve both the nonprofit and government services, but they thought they had more time, Executive Director Derek Reise indicated.
“We’re now in a period of increased need, and we don’t really have the time to spend three-to-five years to raise the total funds and plan a big move,” Reise said. “We need to do this on a quicker timeframe if we want to have uninterrupted and high-quality services for residents.”
Regarding the need for accessible parking spaces, he said, “A lot of our clients do have mobility issues, so that’s a big part of the push.”
The organization’s strategic plan has called for a larger facility to allow STEP to provide a larger variety of healthy food, better connect clients with services from other organizations, improve operations and allow more space on-site for such initiatives as a clothing program that has been temporarily discontinued amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Reise also noted that STEP is now administering more housing assistance as Hennepin County has shifted toward supporting agencies that provide such services rather than administering the programs itself.
“The federal and state and county services have not kept up, and we are in a housing crisis right now,” Reise said. “That’s an area where STEP has taken on more and more work.”
The organization is seeking expanded space that would meet current needs while allowing it to scale up to address future needs, Reise said. The board seeks a building with spaces that have flexibility on a day-to-day and long-term basis.
Councilmember Anne Mavity thanked Reise for STEP’s work but expressed concerns about the idea of a direct city loan.
“I do want to be careful about what precedents we set and how we approach this,” said Mavity, who pointed toward fairness for other nonprofits in the community. “That said, I think that in the past the city has been extraordinarily creative in figuring out solutions.”
She suggested the city could guarantee a loan to make a private lender more comfortable in providing funds for STEP.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he would need time to consider the implications of a direct loan, but he said, “It feels like we’re already in a partnership, so I’m certainly interested in continuing the discussions.”
The city regularly loans funds to other organizations, Councilmember Margaret Rog pointed out. City Manager Tom Harmening agreed, pointing to a plan to lend an association about $600,000 for housing improvements. Such loans are sometimes forgivable or paid back through property taxes over time. Lending money for STEP in a type of arrangement in which the city would hold a mortgage would differ somewhat from what the city has done in the past, he indicated.
“This would be a little different but not completely out of the blue,” Harmening said.
The parking problem did come out of the blue, he said, and a city loan would make a move to another building possible before a years-long fundraising period provided enough money, he explained. He also pointed to the increased need for STEP’s services.
“Given the realities of what STEP is experiencing right now and the demands being placed on the organization, it’s my impression they’ve really had to, pardon the pun, step up on trying to find some solutions to their space,” Harmening said.
The current building is a 70-year-old former plastics factory with 8,000 square feet and no parking of its own, Rahman noted.
“It’s a tiny space that doesn’t have flexibility,” he said. “There are concrete walls everywhere that you can’t get through, and it’s just inadequate for the future.”
In explaining the city loan idea, Rahman said, “If we have to spend the market rate interest on a couple million dollars, that’s $100,000 a year – and $100,000 a year that doesn’t go to food in the community, doesn’t go into emergency assistance.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he has been a proponent of increasing city assistance for STEP but said he shared Mavity’s concern about a direct loan. He noted the council previously had turned down a request from the St. Louis Park Historical Society for assistance in obtaining a building.
Nevertheless, Brausen said, “I’m certainly interested in continuing to explore the possibility of how we can partner with you to try to make a new building a possibility.”
Spano said the details could be worked out later but described the interest in continuing the conversation as unanimous. To Reise and Rahman, he suggested they may be selling themselves short considering the nonprofit is filling roles that government previously provided directly.
Spano said, “You’re doing a hell of a lot of work.”
To learn more about STEP, including its response to COVID-19, visit stepslp.org.
