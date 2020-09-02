As with everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers and staff members at the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, or STEP, are changing how they work to help feed and clothe community members in need.
According to STEP Executive Director Derek Reise, the organization utilized more than 100 volunteers each week before the pandemic. The majority of those helpers were seniors who haven’t been able to continue volunteering, so the organization is recruiting new volunteers and changing the operation to be as safe as possible.
Mari-Claire Dart, STEP’s volunteer and community relations coordinator, explained how the volunteer shifts are now organized to keep staff, clients and volunteers safe.
“We have split the work shifts so as to reduce the number of people in the building and to decrease the risk of transmission. Therefore, we need two completely separate volunteer groups who can never sub for the other shift,” she said.
The schedule can be limiting when volunteers aren’t available because they are on vacation or can’t work their shift. The preference is for volunteers who can commit to at least one shift of three to four hours a week, are between 18 and 65 years of age and are healthy, low-risk individuals.
“Our current needs are for volunteers in the warehouse getting groceries ready for client pick-up. These volunteers are also performing various tasks around the warehouse and processing donations so they would need to be able to lift at least 20 pounds and comfortable being on their feet for long periods of time,” Dart explained.
The other volunteer opportunities are for phone volunteers who take food orders. The orders are packed and then distributed via curbside pick-up so staff and volunteers are the only people allowed inside the STEP building at 6812 W. Lake St..
Dart meets with prospective volunteers, usually via Zoom, so she can ask about their interests and place them in a volunteer position that fits for them. She also gives an update on how STEP is operating during the pandemic.
Volunteers are asked screening questions when they arrive and their temperatures are taken with an infrared thermometer.
Suspending the bulk of the volunteer programs, which meant reducing volunteers from 120 to 20 per week, has been difficult for the staff, Dart said.
“STEP volunteers were the heart of STEP and we miss them dearly,” she said.
The nine staff members are splitting their workdays between their homes and the office to decrease the risk of transmission so if one group is compromised the other can still serve clients.
In addition to the need for food, there is increased demand for rent assistance as community members are struggling to find affordable housing and with reduced work hours due to the pandemic.
STEP is currently assisting community members with one to three months of rent depending on need. Another big stress factor right now is worry over children and the school year.
The support from the community has been overwhelming and truly heartening to see.
“We have had so many wonderful homemade cloth masks donated to us and they’re always a welcome donation. If community members are looking for ways to help at home that is one way,” she said.
Another way to help is through food and monetary donations.
STEP is wrapping up the annual school supply drive. The supplies, including items useful for both in-person and virtual learning, were distributed via online registration and curbside pick-up similar to the food distribution model.
STEP is still accepting donations for this and next school year and is accepting new and gently used coats at the alley door. The focus is on children’s coats because they grow out of their coats quickly.
The annual coat distribution will be in October and will use a similar online registration and curbside pickup model.
To volunteer or get more information, call 952-925-4899 ext. 1800 or visit STEPSLP.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.