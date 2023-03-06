BSM senior wrestler wins first match at state in second trip
Benilde-St. Margaret’s had four wrestlers compete in the Class AA state wrestling tournament including senior Jon Gettel, who returned, alongside classmates Dontrell Daniels and Bryce Commerford and junior Matt Litchy.
Gettel’s state appearance last season was short-lived as he was pinned in the second period of his opening match at 152 pounds. This season the senior fared much better earning his 41st victory of the season in a 7-0 decision against Pierz senior Jacob LeBlanc in the opener.
“After going out in the first match last year, this year, being a senior, I came in firing on all cylinders,” Gettel said after his first match on Friday. “This year was a step up in everything from last year.”
Part of that step-up came after recovering from a broken wrist he sustained during the football season, which required surgery to repair.
Still wrapped at state, Gettel said the wrist felt fine on the floor at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“I was a few weeks late to get the season going and wrestled with a cast on it for two-three months,” he said. “That added to the whole, fire off on all-cylinders, go-go-go.”
Reluctant to put too much on rankings or expectations in the draw, Gettel said it was more favorable than he anticipated.
“I try not to look at that stuff too much because I don’t want to psych myself out,” he admitted. “Just take it one at a time.”
Gettel led his championship quarterfinal against MAHACA’s Caden Rose 2-0 after the opening period thanks to a takedown 35 seconds in. But, Rose rallied for a 9-6 decision en route to a sixth-place finish.
Gettel made it close in the end. Rose began the second period on the bottom after Gettel deferred to the third period to decide how to start. Rose scored a two-point reversal and then a two-point near fall in one sequence before Gettel earned an escape in four seconds. Gettel added a takedown with seven seconds left to carry a 5-4 lead into the final period. Rose was on the attack from the start earning a 2-point near fall then a 3-point near fall with 1:17 then 57 seconds to go to take an 8-5 lead. Gettel earned an escape with 21 seconds left.
The loss relegated Gettel to the consolation bracket where Becker senior Ethan Duncombe, ranked ninth in the final state rankings, secured an 8-3 decision to end Gettel’s tournament.
Gettel trailed 8-0 before scoring three points on an escape and takedown over the final 19 seconds.
Matt Litchy
Litchy (28-19) had a tough draw at 145 pounds, opening against Detroit Lakes Tyson Ullyott (41-7) who was ranked sixth in the final state rankings.
Litchy earned an escape at 22 seconds after Ullyott’s first of two takedowns in the opening period.
Starting on top for the second period, Litchy was reversed in at 16 seconds and Ullyott picked up a pair of 3-point near falls, the second of which ended the match with a technical fall, 17-2, with 39 seconds left in the period. Ullyott lost his second-round match to eventual state champion, Koy Buesgens of New Prague, ending Litchy’s state tournament.
Dontrell Daniels
Daniels (19-22) also had a difficult draw, facing St. Francis junior Aydan Carlson in the first round on Friday. Carlson ranked No. 2 in the state, didn’t disappoint as he finished runner-up to Thief River Falls’ Griffin Lundeen in the finals.
Daniels lost by a 16-0 tech fall with 38 seconds left in the second period but was given a second match after Carlson won his second bout of the tournament. Daniels was pinned in the second period by Hibbing’s Bryson Larrabee in the consolation opener at 2:31 of the match. Larrabee went on to place fourth.
Bryce Commerford
Commerford (35-11) lost 10-3 against Perham’s Braylon Rach in the opening round at 182 pounds in his lone bout at state. Rach led 6-1 after the opening period. The lone point came on an escape. Commmerford added a takedown in the third period, 25 seconds in to narrow the lead to 8-3 before a reversal 19 seconds later made it 10-3.
