BSM senior wrestler wins first match at state in second trip

Benilde-St. Margaret’s had four wrestlers compete in the Class AA state wrestling tournament including senior Jon Gettel, who returned, alongside classmates Dontrell Daniels and Bryce Commerford and junior Matt Litchy.

Jon Gettel
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Jon Gettel (41-5), top, controls Pierz Jacob LeBlanc during their opening match at 152 pounds Friday during the state wrestling meet in St. Paul. Gettel won the match 7-0.
Dontrell Daniels
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dontrell Daniels, front, tries to work away from St. Francis’ Aydon Carlson during their 160-pound first-round match Friday. Carlson won by a tech fall and Daniels was pinned in his consolation bracket match.
Bryce Commerford
Red Knights senior Bryce Commerford, front, tries to get away from Perham’s Braylon Rach during their match Friday at 182 pounds. Rach won a 10-3 decision.
Matt Litchy
BSM junior Matt Litchy (28-19), right, tries to control Detroit Lakes senior Tyson Ullyott during their 145-pound first-round match Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Ullyott won by a tech fall at 3:23 and went on to place fifth in Class AA.

