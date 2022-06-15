State tournaments in baseball, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and golf are underway.
Baseball
Fifth-seeded St. Louis Park baseball came up short against No. 4 Maple Grove 5-2 in the Class AAAA quarterfinals at CHS Field in St. Paul on Tuesday. The loss sets up a consolation semifinal game against Park of Cottage Grove at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. A win and the Orioles will play for the consolation title at 2 p.m. against the winner of Sartell/Andover.
In Class AAA baseball, No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated Winona 4-1 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal played at Chaska Athletic Park.
The Red Knights face unseeded Grand Rapids in the semifinals set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chaska. A win advances BSM to the state championship series at Target Field where they will play at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
Lacrosse
Defending state boys’ champion and 2022 top-seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s advanced to the state semifinals in a 19-4 win over Moorhead in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Red Knights will face Stillwater in the semifinal at Roseville High School at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Prior Lake meets Centennial in the 3 p.m. semifinal.
The state championship is set for 6 p.m. June 18 at Stillwater High School.
In the girls’ lacrosse bracket, No. 4 BSM edged fifth-seeded Gentry Academy 8-7 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Red Knights face No. 1 seed Chanhassen in the semifinals set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Stillwater High School.
Rosemount and Lakeville South meet in the 3 p.m. semifinal also at Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.