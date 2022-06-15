State tournaments in baseball, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse and golf are underway.

Baseball

Fifth-seeded St. Louis Park baseball came up short against No. 4 Maple Grove 5-2 in the Class AAAA quarterfinals at CHS Field in St. Paul on Tuesday. The loss sets up a consolation semifinal game against Park of Cottage Grove at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. A win and the Orioles will play for the consolation title at 2 p.m. against the winner of Sartell/Andover.

In Class AAA baseball, No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated Winona 4-1 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal played at Chaska Athletic Park. 

The Red Knights face unseeded Grand Rapids in the semifinals set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chaska. A win advances BSM to the state championship series at Target Field where they will play at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

Lacrosse

Defending state boys’ champion and 2022 top-seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s advanced to the state semifinals in a 19-4 win over Moorhead in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Red Knights will face Stillwater in the semifinal at Roseville High School at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Prior Lake meets Centennial in the 3 p.m. semifinal.

The state championship is set for 6 p.m. June 18 at Stillwater High School.

In the girls’ lacrosse bracket, No. 4 BSM edged fifth-seeded Gentry Academy 8-7 in the quarterfinals Tuesday. 

The Red Knights face No. 1 seed Chanhassen in the semifinals set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Stillwater High School.

Rosemount and Lakeville South meet in the 3 p.m. semifinal also at Stillwater. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments