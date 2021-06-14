Melsness scores four times with three hits, Doering drives in three runs on two hits for Red Knights
Unseeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored the lone upset in the Class AAA state quarterfinals Tuesday with an 8-7 win over No. 2 seed St. Anthony Village (23-2) at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
Behind another complete game from pitcher Tibby Hessian, the Red Knights manufactured a run in the top of the first inning adding four more runs during a wild third inning.
Michelle Doering brought in Sophie Melsness with a two-out single in the first inning.
Melsness scored again in the third inning after a Rose Bransford walk began the inning. Jill Petty pushed the runners up a base with a sac bunt and Hessian was intentionally walked to load the bases for Doering. The Red Knights catcher connected on a two-run double to center field to make it a 3-1 game. Iris Pflum followed with another two-run hit to drive in Senia Golisek (pinch-runner for Hessian) and Doering.
The Huskies tried to keep pace with its bats as Rachel Carter brought in two runs with a two-out double to make it a 5-3 score heading into the fourth inning.
Melsness made St. Anthony pay for a walk as she stole second base and came around to score as Hessian’s ground ball to the Huskies second baseman was mishandled and both runners were safe to make it a 6-3 score.
St. Anthony came through with a four-run fourth inning to take a 7-6 lead highlighted by a three-run home run by Mackenzie Weber.
BSM scored twice in the sixth inning for what would be the difference in the quarterfinal game.
Maddie Murry worked a seven-pitch walk as a pinch hitter for Maggie Wozniak to begin the inning as Bransford pile up the pitches in a seven-pitch at-bat eventually striking out.
Melsness came through with her third hit of the day and started a run of three consecutive hits as Petty then Hessian came through. Hessian’s single brought in Murry and Melsness to take an 8-7 lead.
Hessian relied on her defense to retired St. Anthony in order over the final two innings. Wagner caught a pop-up for the first out in the seventh inning, Melsness made the throw to Wagner for the second out and Hessian picked up her third out of the game to end the game.
Class AAA quarterfinals
No. 1 Mankato West def. North Branch 10-0
No. 4 Winona def. No. 5 Sartell 6-5
No. 3 Becker def. Cretin-Derham Hall 2-0
