While a national Superfund designation for a St. Louis Park groundwater plume is pending, state officials have recommended adding a site near St. Louis Park City Hall to a Minnesota priorities list for contaminated areas.
In January, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency staff said a site in the area of Minnetonka Boulevard and Raleigh Avenue South should be added to the Minnesota Permanent List of Priorities, which allows the MPCA State Superfund Program to use state funding to investigate and take action at the site.
The location includes homes, apartments, government offices and commercial businesses, according to a description on the MPCA website, pca.state.mn.us. An outlined area of concern stretches from Minnetonka Boulevard to the Highway 7 frontage road, extending westward to Salem Avenue on the north part of the site and eastward to include the St. Louis Park Police Department.
City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., is not located within the perimeter of a specified area of concern but is marked as in need of testing. Much of the state’s focus in recent years has involved Uptown West Apartments, which are along Raleigh Avenue on the southern part of the area of concern.
A building across Raleigh Avenue from City Hall contained several dry cleaning businesses between 1981 and 1998, according to the state agency. The building was demolished and became Fern Hill Place in 2001. The new building, at 3001 Raleigh Ave., includes three levels of condominiums, ground-floor commercial space and underground parking.
When Fern Hill Place was developed, the owner removed 3,600 cubic yards of soil containing a chemical called tetrachloroethylene, or PCE, according to a statement from the MPCA. However, contamination remains on the site. “More work is needed to evaluate and mitigate vapor intrusion and groundwater risks,” the statement reads.
The agency found elevated levels of PCE and another chemical called trichloroethene, or TCE, when taking groundwater and soil vapor samples at Fern Hill Place and nearby properties in 2013.
PCE is a chemical with a history of use in dry-cleaning operations. TCE is often used as an industrial solvent.
During the 2013 sampling, concentrations of the two chemicals in the area were found to be more than 10 times higher than the MPCA and Minnesota Department of Health consider to be safe for groundwater and soil vapor near residential properties, according to the MPCA’s website.
The risk of exposure to vapor intrusion in the area is currently unknown because the extent of the contamination is not known, according to the state agency.
The possible health effects would vary based on the amount of chemicals in indoor air and how long people breathe it, the report adds.
“The Minnesota Department of Health is most concerned about women in the first trimester of pregnancy because TCE exposures may increase the risk of heart defects to the baby,” the report states. “Exposure to TCE for a long period of time may also affect the immune system. Long-term exposures to TCE/PCE may also increase the risk of certain types of cancer based on studies in workers or animals breathing very high levels of these contaminants (thousands of times greater than what may be found at this site).”
A vapor mitigation system is in place at Fern Hill Place, although the MPCA report says, “This system needs to be tested to make sure it is working properly.”
The state agency has investigated the issue for several years, with samples taken to evaluate surrounding buildings and utilities in 2015 and 2016. The MPCA tested soil vapors beneath three buildings of the Uptown West Apartments in 2017. Researchers found concentrations of both chemicals in vapors at levels high enough to justify the installation of vapor intrusion mitigation systems at four apartment buildings, according to the report. Uptown West Apartments completed soil vapor mitigation for the initial three buildings in early 2018.
The state agency asked Uptown West Apartments to inform residents about the soil vapor concentrations, complete the mitigation at the fourth building and conduct more tests at the other two buildings, the MPCA’s statement says.
“To date, despite multiple requests via phone and email, informing of the residents, mitigation of the building, and additional soil vapor sampling have not been completed,” says the statement, released in January. “Additional investigation is necessary to determine the extent and magnitude of the release and the source area.”
An attorney for Uptown West Apartments disputed the MPCA characterization.
“The MPCA leaves out that they’ve actually identified a responsible party who should be doing this work, and that party is not Uptown West,” said the complex owner’s attorney, Joseph Maternowski.
He provided a letter written last March from the MPCA to the former owner of the property that housed Waldorf Nevins Dry Cleaners until 1998 at the site that is now Fern Hill Place. The letter states that contamination has been detected on and near the site “at levels of concern that present a risk to human health and the environment and require an expedited response.”
The letter says that officials had communicated with the former owner repeatedly prior to the letter but that the owner had not complied with its requests.
“As such, the MPCA intends to list this site on the Minnesota Permanent List of Priorities ... to address the risk to human health, welfare, and the environment,” the letter states. “The MPCA will then access the State resources that are necessary to respond to the release at this Superfund Site.”
An attorney for the former property owner of 5101 Minnetonka Blvd. did not return a call regarding the proposed state Superfund site.
As for the owner of the apartments to the south, Maternowski said, “Uptown West has been very cooperative with the MPCA.”
The complex’s owner voluntarily worked with the state agency on mitigation and remediation for three buildings on site at the complex’s expense before concluding that the other property owner should be responsible for further work, according to Maternowski.
Of the contamination at the commercial site to the north, he said, “It flowed downhill, literally.”
He said Uptown West Apartments had notified residents in the first three buildings but asserted that the MPCA had not asked the complex owner to provide further notifications.
“If we receive a request, we’ll tell our residents, but we have not received that,” Maternowski said.
State officials plan to contact residents in the affected apartment buildings and city employees at government offices in the area “to alert them to this situation and what will be done to correct it,” according to the MPCA statement in January.
The full statement is available at pca.state.mn.us/waste/st-louis-park-minnetonka-blvd-and-raleigh-ave-site.
The separate, national Superfund site that has been proposed would be centered at Highway 100 and County Road 3/Excelsior Boulevard. Information about that site is available at epa.gov/superfund/current-npl-updates-new-proposed-npl-sites-and-new-npl-sites.
