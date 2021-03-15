Freshman Hannah Wilsey, senior Danny Walsh guide Park
This season’s state Nordic meet was held a month later than normal and was spread across two days, March 11 and 12.
The girls skied Thursday with St. Paul Highland Park junior Molly Moening winning the 4 kilometers combined in 23 minutes, 53.4 seconds ahead of Mounds Park Academy freshman Margo Nightingale’s time of 24:18.7.
Conditions on the course were changing quickly after a nine-inch dump of snow the night before. By Thursday morning a race was possible thanks to the hard work of the Giant’s Ridge staff. By the time the girls race began at 1 p.m. the conditions were changing every 30 minutes due to the meltdown.
Park co-head coach John Dyste said the waxing for the classic race was the most challenging he’s ever faced. “Trying to figure out the right amount of grip on the classic race was tough,” he said.
The skiers had time to change equipment, grab a bite to eat and warm-up for the freestyle race. The classic race began at 1 p.m. and freestyle followed at 2:30 p.m.
Forest Lake captured the team title with four skiers among the top 24, including fifth-overall skier Jordan Parent, a sophomore, and Rangers senior Amelia Hauer was 11th.
The Rangers (588 points) edged runner-up, St. Paul Highland Park, by 32 points (556 points), third-place Duluth East was 20 points back (536 points) and fourth place Wayzata was 11 points back (525 points).
Orioles
Park was led by freshman Hanna Wilsey, who was 47th overall in 27:49.9 (15:06 in classic and 12:43.9 in freestyle). She was one of seven ninth-graders among the top 48 skiers.
Park senior Mimi Kniser was 63rd in 28:19.4 (15:19.1 in classic, 13:00.3 in freestyle).
Junior Victoria Schmelzle was 69th in 28:31.2 (15:15.1 in classic, 13:16.1 in freestyle).
Senior Olivia Etz was 130th in 31:26.3 (17:00 in classic, 14:26.3 in freestyle).
The four skiers dominated the Metro West Conference and carried that success through sections and state.
“They were all that close even with individual starts,” Dyste said, as they didn’t have a mass-start race and rarely saw each other on the course. “Hannah is so focused and brings an unusual focus and maturity to racing, which is hard to find.”
Boys
Conditions the next day for the boys races were nearly perfect, according to Dyste.
“They had much more time to work the snow into the course and it was much colder at the start, going from zero to 30 degrees for the high instead of fresh snow and going from 20 to 40 for the girls,” Dyste said. “It was one of the most picturesque days to ski ever. The competition was deep and our guys skied well.
Senior Danny Walsh was 57th overall in 22:56.9 including 52nd (12:01.4) in the opening classical race, 40 seconds out of a top-20 finish. He was 80th (10:55.5) in the freestyle.
Junior Danny Shope was 95th overall in 23:40.5 including 79th (12:21.9) in the classic and 114th (11:18.6) in the freestyle.
Senior Max Gohman placed 100th overall (23:45.8) including 109th (12:46.4) in the classic race and 89th (10:59.4) in freestyle.
Dyste said the season began with several pleasant surprises, starting with Gohman winning the opening race at Elm Creek.
“He was saying ‘really?’ when we found out he won because he started skiing later but is a great person and strong kid. We didn’t expect him to win the race,” Dsyste said. This was followed by Shope winning another race. “We were kind of shocked that they were as good as they became.”
Walsh was penciled in as the leader of the group and continued that success at state.
“It was fun to watch. In a way we didn’t expect it and a lot goes into what they did over the summer to get together and organize the 40 kids who came out,” Dyste said.
Once it came to workouts together as a team, they used the track for the opening week with some high-intensity workouts before moving over to Louisiana Oaks Park, where co-head coach Doug Peterson gave them another nearby training venue,in addition to Theodore Wirth Park, Hyland Park and Elm Creek.
Leading up to state, Dyste said around 20 skiers helped organize and take part in training sessions to help those state-bound continue to train, while spending valuable time on the snow for the coming seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.