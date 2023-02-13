Wilsey, Miller, Katzovitz score crucial points at Section 6 meet
The standings couldn’t have been closer to determining a Section 6 champion in girls Nordic meet on Feb. 6 at Hyland Park Reserve.
St. Louis Park edged out Wayzata 230-229 to win the pursuit, but the Trojans beat Park in the relay 159-156 to take the overall section crown 388-386.
The Orioles came into the season looking to build on a fourth-place finish at the state meet in 2022 and have a tremendous opportunity now with seven-of-eight skiers back.
“Couldn’t be happier,” longtime Orioles coach Doug Petersen said. “Going against a powerhouse like Wayzata who is always going to be tough but our kids were ready. Both the boys and girls all had personal bests which tell me they are on the upswing in training.”
Petersen said the state experience will be valuable. “The girls are coming in with experience the last couple of years and they are expecting to do well. With 80 more kids on the course, that will be completely different from the section meet and allow everyone to get stretched out more, which helps us.”
Dodging rain and sleet at sections, Park had all five of its varsity skiers finish among the top 14 starting with the top three counting toward the team standings.
Peterson said the brief weather downpours didn’t seem to affect the performance as the skis were set up for the warmer conditions. “Everybody skied as hard as they could and Wayzata had one girl faster on the downhill,” Petersen said.
Junior teammate Hanna Wilsey was second overall in 29 minutes, 00.2 seconds while Jersey Miller was fourth in 29:43.2. Senior Rachel Katzovitz was seventh in 31:31.2 to secure the necessary team points for the team trophy. Park junior Ayelel Meyen was 12th in 32:57.9 and freshman Kaylee Crump was 14th in 33:57.4 to complete the varsity finishes.
The top six skiers were all juniors with Wayzata’s Audrey Parham winning the individual title in 28:49.7 and Orono’s Erica Kazin was third in 29:25.9.
Wilsey led the meet after the morning classical leg of the pursuit clocking a time of 15:34.8, which was 10 seconds clear of Kazin and 18 seconds clear of Parham.
“Hanna had a heck of a classic race and in the pursuit, the person who goes out first isn’t necessarily at an advantage,” Petersen said. “Hanna is a chaser so state will be good for her. Rachel and Rachel had races of their lives.”
The Park coach credited the time put in with the strength training program at Park High School with helping many of the skiers churn out impressive results, including Katzovitz. “What Jess Gust has done is great and it’s not right for everyone but we’ve seen the positive.”
The team title came down to Miller and Katzovitz beating out their Wayzata counterparts Grace Wermerskirchen and Lila Golomb by one position, respectively. Miller was 53 seconds better than Wermerskirchen for second place and Katzovitz was 19 seconds ahead of Golomb for fourth place.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished seventh out of 10 teams with 165 points, five points behind sixth-place Mound-Westonka. BSM senior twin sisters Vivienne Larson and Genevive Larson led the team finishing 23rd and 25th, respectively and classmate Lily Peterson was 30th.
In the sprint relay, Park’s Modesty Manion and Addison Chenvert placed second in 14:15, trailing only Wayzata’s Erin McMaster and Maddie James who posted the winning time of 13:58. BSM was ninth with Julia Schwartz and Ceci Cronin.
When it came to deciding the relay team, Petersen said they used the four races in the conference championship to determine the best duo. “We chose the two who were the fastest and most stable on the skis because the key is not to break a pole or fall over in the sprint,” Petersen said. “We can improve with the technical aspects of the relay because that is possible to change in the sprint.”
Boys
Wayzata came away with the overall boys title with 382 points ahead of runner-up Armstrong with 379 points, despite the Falcons winning the team pursuit by three points. Orono snuck in between Wayzata and Armstrong to place second in the relay to help the Trojans secure the title.
Park finished seventh with 336 points, 40 points clear of eighth-place Breck and 21 points behind sixth-place Hopkins.
The key for the Orioles which return the entire team was finishing together with the five skiers finishing 90 seconds and 12 positions apart.
Junior Thomas Schope was 14th overall in 27:55.3 (15th after the classical race) to lead the team followed by sophomore Lucas Tangelson in 17th (29:08.3, 21st after the classic) and junior Nolan Crump was 20th (29:21.4, 17th after the classic). Freshman Karlis Kreslins was 24th (25th after the classic and finished 18th in the freestyle) and junior Finn Baron was 26th (24th after the classic).
With the entire team aiming to return next season, Petersen said the future of the Orioles is bright. “Thomas missed state by one spot and Nolan was right there,” he said.
Park will head to Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik for the state Nordic ski meet set for Feb. 15-16.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.