Wilsey, Miller, Katzovitz score crucial points at Section 6 meet

The standings couldn’t have been closer to determining a Section 6 champion in girls Nordic meet on Feb. 6 at Hyland Park Reserve.

Hanna Wilsey
Park junior Hanna Wilsey, left, pushes down the trail at Hyland Park during the Section 6 meet on Feb. 6 at Hyland Park in Bloomington. She posted the top classic time of 15:34.8 before finishing second in the pursuit in 29:00.02, which was 11 seconds behind Wayzata’s Audrey Parsham.
Kaylee Crump, Marguerite Giese
Ayelel Meyen
Park junior Ayelel Meyen was 12th overall at the Section 6 Nordic meet in 32:57.9.
Jersey Miller
Park junior Jersey Miller placed fourth in the Section 6 Nordic pursuit at Hyland on Feb. 6 covering the two events in 29:43.9. The Orioles won the points race in the pursuit and were second to Wayzata in the relay to finish second on the podium as the top two teams advance to state.

