Girls advance for first time, boys earn top seed
Benilde-St. Margaret’s lacrosse picked up right where the boys and girls programs left off in 2019, among the premier programs in the state with eyes on adding more hardware later this week.
The boys (14-1) received the No. 1 seed after capturing the Section 5 title with a 10-3 win over Blake in the June 9 final played at the St. Louis Park campus.
Seven ball carriers picked up points including four goals and one assist from Matthew Dowden. Paddy Burns added two goals and two assists and Sky Rold and Carsen Brandt each had one goal and two assists. Goaltender Justin Dalum made one save for the win.
The Red Knights averaged more than 14 goals per game while allowing 4.02 goals.
BSM has at least 13 points from seven players including a team-high 71 points on 47 assists from Brandt while Burns has 63 points (38 goals) and Dowden leads the team with 44 goals (59 points). Jackson Leischow has 47 points (26 goals) and Cam Gelling has 29 points (23 goals) and Rold has 13 points (8 goals).
Girls make history
The girls program garnered the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament after compiling a 14-3 record including a 10-8 win over Wayzata in the Section 5 final June 9.
The victory punched the program’s first ticket to the state tournament despite playing in five section finals since 2013.
Seven Red Knights picked up a point in the final including four points from Julia Evens (two goals, two assists) and Mary Zavoral (four goals) and three points from Tilly Wolfe (one goal, two assists) and Piper Ehlen (two goals, one assist). Clara Klassen added a pair of assists.
Goalkeeper Brooke Nelson made 15 saves for the second close section victory in a row.
Two days earlier, the Red Knights beat Breck 9-7. Ehlen led the way with five points (three goals) while Wolfe and Riley Weedman each had two goals. Zavoral and Emma Peschel each scored once and Nelson made six saves in goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.