Stefano Giovannelli
Orioles senior Stefano Giovannelli completed five passes for 56 yards while also rushing for 79 yards. 

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Dahlin scores late touchdown

St. Louis Park (2-4) took the opening drive over 70 yards before stalling inside the 5-yard-line after the Holy Angels defense firmed up.

Orioles introduction
Park senior Manny Kaplan (16) leads the Orioles onto the field at St. Louis Park Stadium for homecoming 2022 against Holy Angels Oct. 7.
Jimmy Hager
Orioles running back Jimmy Hager (22) had 86 yards on 19 carries as the team rushed for 215 yards on 43 carries.
Teddy Dahlin touchdown
Park senior Teddy Dahlin caught a 10-yard touchdown pass late in a 34-8 loss Oct. 7.
Park pride at Homecoming
The students at St. Louis Park Stadium showed their Park Pride by waving orange hankies before the opening kickoff against homecoming opponent Holy Angels Oct. 7.
Orioles defense
St. Louis Park’s Tony Kruse (9) leads teammates tackling Holy Angels Joe Miller IV during their Oct. 7 game at St. Louis Park Stadium. Kruse had a team-high nine total tackles.

