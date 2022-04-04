Police arrested a suspected arsonist at a St. Louis Park residential complex following a standoff March 29.
St. Louis Park police and firefighters responded to a water-flow alarm at 8:50 a.m. that morning at 5600 Camerata Way.
“A working fire in the first-floor trash room was quickly extinguished; smoke was also present on the third floor,” a statement from a city spokesperson said.
Police officers began negotiating with the building resident suspected of starting the fire. First responders evacuated residents next to the affected unit.
At the time, police indicated there was that there was no additional no threat to the public.
Police took the suspect into custody at 4 p.m. the same day.
“There were no injuries to the suspect or to police or fire department personnel,” a subsequent city statement relayed.
First responders took the suspect to a hospital for an evaluation.
Charges
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kahron Almez Nix, with three felonies: first-degree arson of a dwelling, threats of violence with reckless disregard to risk, and first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office listed Nix as in custody as of press time. The district court set bail at $100,000.
A charging document provides the following account of the allegations against Nix:
St. Louis Park police officers and fire crews responded to a fire alarm March 29 at the apartment complex on Camerata Way as well as several complaints regarding a male “who was yelling and threatening to kill people,” the criminal complaint states. Officers had already responded to the same residence earlier that morning.
When police arrived, they found a large amount of smoke in the hallway outside Nix’s unit, with smoke coming from a trash chute in the hallway and from underneath his unit’s door.
When officers knocked on his door, Nix allegedly “refused to open the door and threatened to shoot the officers,” the court document states.
Officers sought to deescalate the situation, but Nix allegedly “continued to make very aggressive death threats toward the officers.” When police tried to open the unit with a key, Nix allegedly held the door closed.
A SWAT team then responded to the scene, and police evacuated residents of the building.
“SWAT team members attempted to convince (the defendant) to exit the apartment, but after several hours of negotiating, it was clear (the defendant) was not going to exit voluntarily,” the document states. “SWAT members eventually breached Defendant’s apartment and placed him under arrest.”
While searchign the apartment, officers allegedly found two baggies with a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine along with loose cocaine on the counter and an additional four baggies in a bedroom safe. Police said a field test identified the substance as cocaine, with a total amount of about 67 grams in the baggies. Police said they found $3,400 in cash in the kitchen. They said they discovered burnt paper in the kitchen sink and the bedroom closet.
“Officers located fake documents with several different people’s (names) on them,” the document says. “Through investigation, it was determined that (the defendant) had rented this apartment using another person’s name.”
Fire crews who went to the basement garage while police attempted to enter Nix’s apartment had found a fire in the Dumpster inside the garage, according to the document.
“Fire investigators eventually determined that (the defendant) had set fire to a trash can and threw the trash can down the garbage chute,” the document alleges. “The trash can started a fire in the Dumpster and caused significant damage to the building.”
The property manager estimated the damage at more than $4,725.
