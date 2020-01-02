Some of the most-read articles involving St. Louis Park involved the Pledge of Allegiance debate that attracted national attention, bike trail closures and plans, development at the West End, federal plans to add a contaminated site to a national priorities list and an honor for native son Mark Rosen.
Bike trail closure and bikeway plans
With thousands of views, the most-read article involving St. Louis Park in 2019 related to a multi-year closure of a bike trail as a result of construction on the Southwest Light Rail Transit line.
As one of the first major impacts of construction on the light rail line, the Cedar Lake Trail closed until fall 2021 in Hopkins and St. Louis Park while a section of the Kenilworth Trail in Minneapolis closed until summer 2022.
The Cedar Lake Trail closed east of the North Cedar Lake Trail, which is one of the main detour routes. The Cedar Lake Trail is open east of France Avenue at the Minneapolis border leading to the Midtown Greenway. However, the Kenilworth Trail, which branches off to the northeast, closed between the Midtown Greenway and West 21st Street.
Other detour routes involve using a combination of trails and city streets. Minnetonka Boulevard contains stripes for bike lanes.
Crews have removed thousands of trees along the light rail line to make way for light rail tracks alongside freight rail tracks. Grade-separated crossings for the Cedar Lake Trail at Blake Road, Wooddale Avenue and Beltline Boulevard are also in the works. Supports for a bike bridge at Beltline Boulevard have become particularly prominent.
Plans for new bikeways also attracted attention in 2019. Lower down the list of most-read articles, many readers demonstrated an interest in a city plan to add bikeways to Monterey Drive, Beltline Boulevard and 36th Street.
The first phase would stretch from Excelsior Boulevard to north of Park Commons Drive, with construction this year.
The second phase, to be built in 2021, would run from Park Commons Drive through the intersection of Beltline Boulevard and 36th Street.
Work in 2021 would also include Beltline Boulevard from 36th Street to Park Glen Road, with work on 36th Street from Beltline Boulevard to Wooddale Avenue to follow in 2022.
In addition to on-street bike lanes on Beltline Boulevard, a revision in the plans would include a new multi-use trail so that Beltline Boulevard would be flanked by multi-use trails on both sides.
Vehicle lanes on Monterey Drive and Beltline Boulevard would be reduced from four lanes to three lanes as part of the series of projects estimated at more than $7 million. The three-lane configurations would include a lane in each direction and a continuous left-turn lane.
Notably, the city would replace the intersection of West 36th Street, Monterey Drive and Beltline Boulevard in front of the St. Louis Park Recreation Center with a roundabout.
To the north, the city is also proceeding with plans to build a bridge for bicyclists and pedestrians over BNSF tracks. The accompanying bike trail will travel along Edgewood Avenue, over the tracks and along Dakota Avenue. The council initially approved a section north of Minnetonka Boulevard, near Peter Hobart Elementary School.
West End development
Another most-read article related to development plans that prompted the closure of Olive Garden.
The plan to build a six-story apartment building on the site, at 5235 Wayzata Blvd., is one of many projects underway at The West End.
The St. Louis Park restaurant closed after about 25 years of operation in late October, with a new branch opening at 11390 Wayzata Blvd. in Minnetonka the same week.
The restaurant will be demolished and construction is set to begin on the new apartment complex by developer Luxe Residential. Work is scheduled to run through 2021.
The building is slated to include 207 apartments, including 66 two-bedroom apartments and 12 three-bedroom units. The project includes eight affordable units.
After a groundbreaking ceremony, also in late October, work has begun nearby on a major new office building nearby, 10 West End.
The city councils of St. Louis Park and Golden Valley approved the 10 West End project in 2016, but market dynamics kept the building and garage from beginning to rise until 2019.
The site, at 1601 Utica Ave. S., is scheduled for completion in early 2021. The project is part of the fourth phase of the Central Park West planned unit development.
The office tower will rise 11 stories in height and contain more than 360,000 square feet of space. It will be a Class A office building.
The parking structure in Golden Valley will contain more than 1,200 parking stalls that will be available at no cost to users. The builders could potentially seek to build a second, similarly sized tower south of 10 West End as part of a second phase if there is enough demand.
Pledge of Allegiance
Although not at the top of the most-read stories for the year, the topic that gained the most presidential attention in 2019 involved a debate about whether the St. Louis Park City Council should recite the Pledge of Allegiance before every regular meeting.
The heat of the national spotlight descended on the city after the council voted to remove the pledge from its regular order of business.
“We concluded that in order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community, we’re going to forgo saying the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting, although if we have an appropriate opportunity – if we have Boy Scout color guards or others in attendance or if it’s a special occasion, we will consider using the Pledge of Allegiance before the meetings,” Councilmember Tim Brausen said before the 5-0 vote at a June 17 meeting.
Councilmember Anne Mavity, who had brought up the idea at a council study session, said after the initial vote, “Repetition every week of the Pledge of Allegiance I don’t believe makes us more patriotic. I think actions count more than words.”
Actions that followed included raucous demonstrations at City Hall. During a July 8 study session, demonstrators – many from outside of the city and some wearing vests and red campaign hats for President Donald Trump – frequently interrupted the council discussion with chants and retorts. Council members did not come to a clear agreement about what to do other than to study the issue further at the study session.
The next day, Trump added a tweet to the discussion by writing, “Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you!”
The president tweeted within minutes of a segment on the show “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel that claimed, inaccurately, that the council had banned the Pledge of Allegiance. However, the council had not banned anyone from saying the pledge.
Mayor Jake Spano responded in an interview following Trump’s tweet, “Doesn’t he have something better to do with his time?”
A flurry of national news coverage followed, including a Washington Post article titled “Trump takes issue with a Pledge of Allegiance decision in Minnesota city of 49,000.”
Trump tweeted again July 11, “The Pledge of Allegiance to our great Country, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is under siege. That is why I am going to win the Great State of Minnesota in the 2020 Election. People are sick and tired of this stupidity and disloyalty to our wonderful USA!”
Amid the national spotlight, and facing another protest at City Hall, the council suspended its own rules July 15 and placed the issue on the agenda for the meeting. The council then voted unanimously to reinstate saying the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of every regular council meeting.
Proposed Superfund site
Contamination in groundwater in the city continued to attract attention in 2019. Water Treatment Plant No. 4 began operating following upgrades. The City Council had taken the plant offline in December 2016 due to chemical levels in the water.
The city made $3.5 million in improvements at the plant, located next to Susan Lindgren Elementary School at 4701 W. 41st St. The project involved the installation of air strippers to remove contaminants.
The devices pull air from outside the building into a lower section of the air strippers, blowing upward into sections of the equipment. Water flows downward in the air strippers onto plates. Air bubbles that form assist in removing chemicals.
With the aid of two powerful auxiliary blowers added to the equipment’s design, the air is then blown out exhaust pipes that rise above the water treatment plant’s roof.
The city began testing results in late 2018. The city eventually returned the plant to service in 2019 after the treated water passed tests.
While the treated water has met state and federal standards, the groundwater in the area remains a concern.
In July, the City Council closed a meeting to “discuss potential litigation and legal strategy” about the solvent plume. Although the council cited the attorney-client privilege, Jacque Smith, communications and marketing manager for the city, said the potential defendant or defendants for litigation regarding the solvent plume were “not known at this time.”
One of the most-read articles involving St. Louis Park in 2019 related to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommendation to add the groundwater plume to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List.
“The City of St. Louis Park is in full support of this step to ensure those who caused the contamination are held responsible and to ensure the ongoing health and safety of residents,” the city said in a statement released in September.
After the state request , the EPA proposed adding the groundwater plume near Highway 100 and County Road 3, or Excelsior Boulevard, to its National Priorities List. The site extends into Edina, which previously worked on a centralized water treatment facility to process water from contaminated wells.
While an EPA document said drinking water in both cities is in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act, it says, “The state of Minnesota referred the site to the EPA due to the potential impacts, size, scope and complexity of the site and the need for further investigation and clean-up.”
A comment period which had been scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 7, has been extended through Thursday, Feb. 6.
More information is available at stlouispark.org/groundwater-plume.
Distinguished Alumni Award
Readers also gravitated toward an article about sportscaster Mark Rosen.
A longtime WCCO sports anchor who retired in early 2019, Rosen accepted the St. Louis Park High School Distinguished Alumni Award in June before reflecting on his time growing up at 27th Street and Hampshire Avenue.
“They say that they can take the kid out of St. Louis Park, but you can’t take St. Louis Park out of the kid, and that is so true for me,” Rosen said when accepting the award at the high school’s graduation ceremony.
“I have goosebumps thinking about where I’m at tonight,” Rosen said. “My mom particularly wouldn’t believe it because I was not a standout student, I was not a standout athlete, but I believed in what the teachers taught me here in particular in St. Louis Park. I had some extraordinary teachers. I can’t remember sometimes where I parked my car last week, but I guarantee you I remember the lesson that my journalism teacher, Hattie Steinberg, gave me back in 1970, and it resonates in my head.”
He also credited language arts teacher Pete Peterson for the way his lessons on film studies resonated.
“These were very special people and very special times,” Rosen said.
He called his neighbors and connections while growing up in St. Louis Park schools extraordinary. He recalled going to the nearby McDonald’s, one of the first in the state, noted many of the buildings in the area have not changed much and said he drives by the house where he grew up from time to time.
“I think of the great neighbors we had, and I get choked up thinking about it because they were so important to me,” Rosen said.
He enjoyed mentioning the Orioles on the air, he noted.
Rosen said, “Every time I got to mention St. Louis Park High School doing something on Channel Four, I was beaming from ear to ear because I thought of the people who are now going to the school.”
Rosen noted that he had a larger class than the Class of 2019 – about 900 students graduated with him at the school in 1970.
After years of declines, enrollment has stabilized, though, and the district is pursuing upgrades to its facilities.
After a $100.9 million bond referendum in 2017, the district is about halfway through facility improvements at its schools. In 2019, the district moved Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School into a renovated building at 9400 Cedar Lake Road S., which previously housed Cedar Manor Community Center. Other work in 2019 included renovations to classrooms, the media center and the kitchen at Aquila Elementary School; a new entrance, school office and athletic facilities at the high school; and classroom additions and renovations to the media center at the middle school.
