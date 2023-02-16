St. Louis Park has received a federal grant to study how to improve the safety of streets in the city.
The city obtained a grant of $160,000 to create a Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced awards for 510 projects, including the St. Louis Park grant, earlier this month. The funding includes $800 million in all, with much of the money going toward the implementation of plans elsewhere.
Separately, Hennepin County received $240,000 for its Zero Deaths Action Plan. Governments in Minnesota gained a total of $2.4 million as part of the cycle of grants, which a recent federal infrastructure law is funding.
In St. Louis Park, the money will be used “to develop a comprehensive safety action plan,” a federal website about the awards says.
The website says the federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System has records of four fatalities in the city between 2016 and 2020. The statistic relates to all fatalities involving a motor vehicle.
Jacque Smith, communications and technology director for the city, wrote in an email, “While fatal crashes are rare in St. Louis Park, crashes involving injuries are more common.”
Beyond the four fatal crashes during the time period, a review of collisions involving vehicles in that time period shows an additional 362 crashes with serious or minor injuries, Smith said. Fifty-eight of those involved bicyclists or pedestrians.
As for how the city anticipates using the grant, Smith said, “This plan will be developed through a process that analyzes crash statistics; identifies emphasis areas; and describes projects, programs and policies with the greatest potential to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes and reduce crash rates on city streets.”
The process would include an engineering analysis as well as a public engagement process to gain input from the community about safety, she added.
“The Comprehensive Safety Action Plan would review the entire city road network and gain input from community members, with an emphasis on engaging population groups, including Historically Disadvantaged Communities, who are underrepresented and disproportionately impacted by traffic crashes,” Smith said. “This information would be used to identify and prioritize solutions through developing strategies and countermeasures to systemically address ‘high risk’ emphasis areas identified through the safety analysis and by stakeholders; using evaluation criteria to develop a prioritized list of specific projects and strategies for implementation with short-, mid- and long-term timeframes; and completing an assessment of current policies, plans, guidelines, and standards to identify opportunities to improve how processes prioritize safety in the ‘high risk’ emphasis areas.”
A city strategic priority is to “provide a variety of options for people to make their way around the city comfortably, safely and reliably.” Last year, the St. Louis Park City Council asked city staff to “prioritize pedestrians first, then bicycles and transit, then motor vehicles,” according to Smith.
The action plan, she said, “is the first step in taking this proactive approach to safety.”
The city must work with the Federal Highway Administration on a grant agreement. Afterward, the city would create a schedule. The planning process will last about a year, according to Smith.
The city plans to seek more federal funds to put the plan into action.
Smith said, “Once the city has completed its plan, implementation grants will be sought to construct improvements identified in the plan.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.