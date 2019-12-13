The owners of large buildings in St. Louis Park will need to report energy and water use for their buildings to the city under a new ordinance.
Council members finalized the efficient building benchmarking ordinance Dec. 2. The ordinance will require affected property owners to provide the data by June 1, 2020. An energy report card would be mailed to property owners in September 2020 and city staff would review reports related to the results. In September 2021, an interactive map related to the results would be made publicly available.
The measure is intended to help the city meet a climate action plan goal of reducing energy consumption in large commercial buildings 30% by 2030. The ordinance will apply to the owners of commercial, multifamily and public buildings of more than 25,000 square feet.
“The data would be used to benchmark energy consumption and motivate performance improvement,” a city staff report says. “Empowering property owners with the ability to compare the performance of their building to itself, its peers, and to industry standards is key in this effort. The data may also reveal long-term utility cost savings opportunities to property owners.”
About 275 buildings in the city will be impacted.
“While representing less than 2% of our total building count, it would create benchmarks for approximately 52% of the total commercial building square footage in the city,” the city document states.
Industrial facilities with significant energy consumption used for production can apply for an exemption. The exemption is intended to avoid distorting comparisons, according to the city report. The ordinance makes other exemptions, such as for condominium buildings.
Affected property owners will be required to use the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Portfolio Manager free online tool. During the first year, they would need to enter building characteristics and uses along with utility consumption for the previous calendar year. Overlay Consulting will provide technical assistance for affected property owners, maintain the interactive map, vet data that is submitted, provide customized feedback to property owners and provide reports to the city. In the first year, the city will pay Overlay Consulting $31,000 for its services. Future contracts with the consultant are estimated at $26,000 annually.
While city staff members would work with affected property owners who do not meet the 2020 deadline to improve participation, in 2021 the city could issue penalties. According to the ordinance, failure to comply with the requirements or misrepresentations would constitute misdemeanor offenses.
Nationally, cities with energy benchmarking programs include Denver, Seattle and Chicago. Locally, Minneapolis and Edina have adopted such programs.
‘Raising awareness’
Before an initial council vote on the ordinance Nov. 18, Director of Building and Energy Brian Hoffman explained, “What it would do is, basically, take a first important step on our journey to the climate action plan by raising awareness about energy consumption. ... It’s a way of really trying to engage and give business owners information, help them with our city resources and whatever we can to be aware of energy consumption and how they can take action steps down the path.”
St. Louis Park is a pilot city with Hennepin County’s Efficient Buildings Collaborative, which assists cities in implementing energy benchmarking ordinances.
Katie Jones, who works with the collaborative as the community program and policy manager with the Center for Energy and Environment, added, “It all comes back to you can’t manage what you don’t measure, so we’re proposing to have measurement to get better management.”
She compared the benchmarking data to measurements about nutrition facts or miles per gallon for vehicles that empower people to make better decisions.
Data on energy use intensity and greenhouse gas emissions as a result of energy use would allow comparisons between buildings impacted by the ordinance. Energy Star scores, which take into account building type, year built and other factors, would rate a building’s efficiency.
“We actually know that a number of buildings in the city are Energy Star-certified, and so it’s possible to have high-scoring buildings here in St. Louis Park,” Jones said.
While highlighting that the city would make the data public, Jones pointed to a four-year Energy Star study that concluded in 2012. Due to the added awareness and transparency of benchmarking, Jones said, the study determined that property owners reduced energy use by 7%.
When the city identifies buildings that appear to have higher energy use, Hoffman said organizers of the benchmarking program will direct the property owners to assistance, such as Xcel Energy programs.
“Our goal is to put all these things together and go out and work with people and let them know what’s out there,” Hoffman said. “Hopefully it’s a way that they can start to dig deeper and plan on making improvements that will one, of course, reduce their carbon output but also, two, save them money.”
Jones said buildings that are Energy Star-certified tend to experience higher rental occupancy rates and sales prices due to the recognition.
Ryan Griffin, a member of the St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability Commission, said of the ordinance, “It’s just the beginning of what we need to do to address commercial energy usage, which is our biggest source of emissions in the city.”
Fellow commission member Stefan Collinet-Adler said, “This is a necessary first step and a logical first step.”
He encouraged St. Louis Park to seek to bring its efforts to other nearby cities.
“Whatever we do is only as good as what the surrounding cities are doing,” he said while advocating for “a critical mass” relating to the issue.
Mayor Jake Spano agreed, “We’re all in this together, and what happens in the suburban communities impacts the urban core and vice versa. I can guarantee you that this is a topic of discussion in our neighboring cities around us.”
Councilmember-elect Larry Kraft said he appreciated Hoffman’s comments on engagement with business owners.
“I’m excited for this to go into place and then to, you know, work on building a partnership with businesses to educate them on things they can do,” Kraft said. “Then when they do the right thing, we need to celebrate it and help build their brand and bring them business.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.