Federal funds will cover much of St. Louis Park’s spending to respond to COVID-19.
The city is slated to receive nearly $3.7 million from the Congressionally enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
With St. Louis Park already spending about $3 million in relation to the pandemic, the federal money will largely be used for reimbursement. The remaining funds will be used for future spending through mid-November.
The bulk of the money the city has spent has been used for payroll expenses associated with mitigating or responding to COVID-19. The work includes educational support, public health duties, public safety measures and other duties. As of an Aug. 10 report, St. Louis Park had tallied nearly $2.7 million in that area, generally by reassigning staff to new tasks.
The city also had spent nearly $156,000 on economic support, including small business grants, unemployment insurance and economic assistance. Spending on personal protective equipment, disinfectant, public safety measures and recovery planning amounted to about $114,000 while extra technology expenses came to about $28,000.
The city’s CARES Act Spending Plan anticipated that the city would spend more than $300,000 in additional funds on economic support, about $285,000 more on related payroll expenses, nearly $100,000 more on technology and about $30,000 more on public health expenses like protective equipment. Some of the equipment, like splash guards and hand sanitizer, supports election activities.
The city has to convert emergency loans into grants to qualify for CARES Act reimbursement, according to a city staff report. The city has been partnering with Hennepin County on support for small businesses. Economic support has also included emergency rental assistance through the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.
The technology costs relate to setting up employees to work remotely, including costs for computers, monitors and software. Much of the staffing costs involve employees in the areas of technology and the police and fire departments.
The CARES Act will help stabilize the city’s finances, which staff had warned earlier this year had been impacted by the pandemic. City Manager Tom Harmening said the first half of 2020 turned out better financially than staff had anticipated. Building permit revenue came in stronger than expected and more property owners made their tax payments on time.
However, Harmening added, “I would also say that we’re not out of the woods yet. I think we still need to practice some caution and vigilance related to COVID impacts for the second half of this year and also moving into 2021.”
CARES Act funds cannot be used to reimburse the city directly for revenue shortfalls. City staff estimated in August that such shortfalls could amount to about $1.8 million as a result of delinquent property taxes, decreased recreation revenue, lower fines and fees and lower highway user taxes. The city report said savings from less staff time spent in areas that do not relate to COVID-19 could be used to mitigate those impacts. For example, school resource officers were reassigned to other duties after school buildings closed.
St. Louis Park has not had to spend additional funds to enforce a mask mandate in the city, Police Chief Mike Harcey said.
“We’ve had very few complaints,” he said.
When the city has received a complaint, inspections and community development staff have made contact with business owners to discuss the situation.
“My understanding is we’ve received a very good response from them,” Harcey said.
Councilmember Rachel Harris attributed the response to the educational conducted even before the mandate had been implemented. Mayor Jake Spano noted that the city had intended to invest in masks for community members, but the state provided 100,000 disposable masks for the city to distribute to businesses and nonprofits. Fire Chief Steve Koering noted the city ordered 5,000 more reusable masks to be distributed for historically underserved populations. Another 1,000 masks of the same style will be used to replace employee masks that are wearing out, particularly among staff members engaged in physical labor.
Chief Financial Officer Melanie Lammers said the city’s plan for CARES Act funds may be modified going forward. For example, the city moved to research whether the funds could be used for air handling improvements. The federal government will audit the final plan to ensure it meets the act’s rules.
