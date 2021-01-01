St. Louis Park will place a different New Year’s gnome in one of the city’s parks each week in January. Once the gnomes are placed in a park, that gnome will remain there until the end of January.
The city will provide clues each week on Tuesday mornings through the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and GovDelivery to help people locate the gnomes.
People who find the gnomes may share photos on the city’s social media pages by posting them in the comments section of the weekly clue posts.
The city asks finders to leave the gnomes where they are for others to find.
To view city parks, visit stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/parks-rec.
