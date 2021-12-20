The St. Louis Park City Council continued to debate taxes extensively in the final meeting of the year, ultimately approving increases despite differences of opinion.
City taxes for a median-value home in St. Louis Park will increase about $160 for the year, according to a city staff report. That doesn’t count county, school district and other taxes. The median home in the city increased in value from $306,400 to $330,500, a part of a trend in higher home values that will shift more of the tax burden to homeowners and away from other types of taxable property that did not increase in value as much.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted Dec. 13 to adopt a general levy increase of 5.58%, but that does not count a separate, new Economic Development Authority levy of $500,000 and a Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy the city did not tally in its calculations. Councilmember Larry Kraft has objected to reporting a percentage increase that leaves out the additional levies. He said the total increase in all levies amounts to 6.9% but that reporting the 5.58% figure instead obscures what the council is doing.
“I think anytime you’re doing that from a government perspective is not a good thing,” Kraft said.
He proposed eliminating the new EDA levy, which would pay for economic development staff salaries and climate action initiatives, and moving as much of it as possible to the general levy. Because the council had set a preliminary levy for the general levy of 6.5% earlier this year, which is the ceiling for the levy, the council would have had to cut roughly $170,000, he estimated. He suggested using surpluses projected for the end of this year to fill in the gap.
However, Councilmember Tim Brausen said he would support the maximum EDA levy allowed by state law – about three times as high as the amount the council majority approved.
On the issue of climate change, he said, “To me, this is the singular existential crisis facing us as a people, and it’s important that we begin to more robustly fund the process to change our self-destructive consumption habits in order to save our planet. The world’s leaders, including our own, have been slow to do so, and we can’t afford to continue to ignore these needs.”
Looking specifically at St. Louis Park’s spending on its climate action plan, Brausen said, “Personally, I feel that pushing action and their costs down the road in the face of this crisis is irresponsible and continues to delay a response. Until we are paying the true costs of continuing business as usual, we will not make the transformative investments we need to make, including the lifestyle changes that are needed to reduce, much less end, carbon emissions. We’re leaving our grandchildren in a severely damaged world in exchange for cushioning the impact on consumers and taxpayers. To me, this is a start to pay the tab but too little in my eyes.”
Kraft responded regarding Brausen’s remarks, “I am fully in agreement with him on the crisis that we face and the importance of it, especially to leaving a world for our kids and grandkids that’s at least as good as the one that was given to us. So I support this funding. I just think how we’re doing it is, if you really take a step back, unnecessary and overly complex.”
Councilmembers Lynette Dumalag and Nadia Mohamed had voted with Kraft Dec. 6 to study removing the EDA levy and shifting the spending to the general fund due to differences in calculation that could impact the owners of homes with lower values more with the EDA levy. However, they voted for the EDA levy after learning the calculation differences would have a small impact. Chief Financial Officer Melanie Schmitt estimated the difference at about $1 a year or less per home.
Mohamed said, “It really did make my decision a lot easier, and I’m a lot more comfortable making my decision.”
Before the vote on the final levy and other items, Mohamed later raised the issue of council members referencing equity when discussing positions, saying, “It scares me every time that we misuse it because I panic” about making the right decision.
“It is our right to, absolutely, call on anything that is injustice or anything that is inequitable, absolutely, but be sure that you do your research,” she said. “Be sure that there’s data behind it, there’s lived experience behind it.”
Dumalag added, “To get specific, when there was a pause last week, in an instance of a decision being pushed forward, that’s when of course you’re going to get the two people of color to take a pause.”
One council member who had voted against Kraft’s Dec. 6 motion for more study ultimately voted with him on the EDA levy. Councilmember Margaret Rog said she supported the spending, but she said, “I’m very much in favor of being as transparent as possible, and adding a new levy does not align with that goal of mine.”
Mayor Jake Spano argued that taxpayers care less about the percentage increase reported than the actual dollar amount their taxes increase. He said he had conversed with only two individuals who objected to the EDA levy but that they had objected to the city spending itself, not the levy’s existence.
Ultimately, members of the council voted 5-2, with Kraft and Rog opposed, to the creation of the new EDA levy.
The council voted unanimously for the $1.5 million HRA levy, which will fund city housing programs and an affordable housing trust fund.
Because the general levy is lower than the 6.5% increase in the preliminary levy set in September, city taxes will decrease slightly from tax statements residents received. Refund programs are available in the state, including a special homestead credit refund for homeowners whose property taxes increase more than 12% and whose net property tax increase is at least $100. More information about the refunds is available at www.revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refund.
The council also voted unanimously for the final general levy, a long-term capital improvement plan and the budget for the next year. They also approved a 3% wage increase for employees without union contracts. Depending on performance reviews, employee wage hikes could vary individually from zero to 6%.
