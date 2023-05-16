The St. Louis Park City Council decided to spare the cost and reroute the current trail
The St. Louis Park City Council revisited a dilemma during its May 8 study session that they had previously faced: What should the city do with the aging Dakota Park bridge?
“As a refresher on this project, in Dakota Park we have two infrastructure upgrades,” St. Louis Park Engineering Project Manager Jack Sullivan said. “There is a trail bridge that crosses over a small stormwater treatment amenity. It’s been there for about 25 years or so. The bridge is failing and needs to be replaced.
“When we came to you in January the discussion was, how do we replace that? Do we replace it with a similar structure, or do we consider doing an alternative? Through our discussions, we’ve kind of narrowed it down to two options.”
Should they build a new bridge? Or, do away with the bridge entirely and reroute the current trail?
After a discussion, members of the St. Louis Park City Council directed staff to proceed without replacing the bridge mainly due to rising costs. The estimate to replace the bridge with a prefabricated steel truss bridge was $545,008, according to city documents. The cost to reroute the trail is estimated to cost $192,071.
The second part is the replacement of approximately 350 feet of sanitary sewer near the trail bridge to prevent sewer backups. The estimated cost is approximately $416,482.
Sullivan explained that several measures had been taken to solicit feedback, including a public meeting, signage in the park, and an online survey.
“A lot of the information you see tonight is from those sources,” he told the council. “All that information has gotten to a point where there’s a recommendation we have before you that we could go either way with, quite frankly.
“You see the bridge has a cost associated with it, a much higher cost, but the support was, we heard from the community, that both these options have their benefits, and both of these options were something that many of the community members saw value in.”
When asked if the Parks and Recreation Commission had a recommendation, Engineering Director Deb Heiser shared that the group was in favor of a trail reroute, “since it was the most fiscally responsible alternative, and would allow the dollars to be spent on other community needs.”
It was also established that the short-term maintenance of either option would be relatively similar, whereas, in the long term, the trail would need to be replaced more often but at a lower cost than replacing the bridge.
“The primary reason we’re recommending the replacement bridge is the majority of the feedback was to replace the bridge,” Heiser said. “A fun fact from the feedback was that the majority of people said if the bridge was removed, it would not change their use of the park.
“We heard the [Parks and Rec Commission], we heard the public. It was really mixed, And so staff came forward with the most feedback we’d heard, which was that they wanted a bridge. But again, knowing that the council had conversation and questions about the cost of this project … we just wanted to make sure we had an opportunity to discuss it.”
St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano expressed his view that if residents didn’t have a strong persuasion either way and would still use the park with or without a bridge, it would be better to save the money in case of an emergency or to put it into a different city amenity such as another off-leash dog park. Ultimately, the majority of the council agreed and they decided to reroute the trail for the time being.
“It doesn’t preclude that in the future if we have money and have an opportunity, that we wouldn’t love to put [the bridge] back in there,” Spano clarified. “I think for right now a majority of [the council members] want to focus on other opportunities.”
-Previous reporting by Seth Rowe contributed to this article.
